Premarket: European stocks recover after shaky start; caution reigns before U.S. elections

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Market News

Register
AdChoices

Premarket: European stocks recover after shaky start; caution reigns before U.S. elections

London
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

European stocks recovered from early losses, following a bearish Asian session where investors adjusted their risk exposure before the U.S. elections two weeks away. Record COVID-19 cases in Europe also weighed on sentiment.

MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, slipped as much as 0.2%.

By 0825 GMT, MSCI’s main European Index was up 0.4% and Europe’s STOXX 600 was up 0.2, after initially falling as fears about the economic impact of lockdown restrictions outweighed some strong earnings.

Story continues below advertisement

With just two weeks until the U.S. presidential elections on Nov. 3, analysts said that investors were reining in their riskier bets.

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will debate each other in an event on Thursday which will feature a mute button to allow each candidate to speak uninterrupted.

U.S. fiscal stimulus talks are in focus, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set today as a self-imposed deadline for reaching a deal on a coronavirus aid package.

Pelosi said over the weekend that differences remained but that she was optimistic legislation could be pushed through before the election. But markets doubted fiscal stimulus would be passed in the near term.

“The likelihood of a deal taking place appears no more likely now than it was a week ago,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. The lack of action is particularly concerning in light of rising COVID-19 cases in the United States, he said.

“While equity markets appear to be struggling in the short term, the lack of a fiscal stimulus deal in the next two weeks is probably neither here nor there,” he added.

“Most investors expect to see some sort of fiscal stimulus in the next six months, whoever gets in, with the only unknown being around the size and scale, and the timing. The problem for stock markets is that they want to see it now.”

Story continues below advertisement

New, tougher restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus in Europe also weighed on sentiment. Ireland announced some of Europe’s strictest constraints on Monday, telling people not to travel more than five kilometers from home. New restrictions were also approved in the Lombardy region of Italy.

France reported a massive increase in the number of people hospitalized.

The U.S. dollar was steady against a basket of currencies, flat on the day at 93.435 at 0742 GMT. Riskier currencies such as the Aussie and Kiwi dollars were down.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s last policy meeting confirmed it had discussed cutting rates and buying longer-dated debt to support the economy and restrain the currency.

The pound edged down versus the dollar and euro, as Brexit negotiations were stuck in limbo. The British government has said it sees no basis to restart trade talks with the European Union unless there is a fundamental change in approach.

Euro zone government bond yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year German yield holding near recent seven-month lows at -0.623%.

Story continues below advertisement

Gold edged down while oil prices were little changed after three days of declines on fears that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections would stifle the recovery in fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were trading down 2 cents, or 0.4%, at $42.44 a barrel by 0748 GMT, recovering ground after falling as low as $42.19 earlier in the session.

Reuters

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies