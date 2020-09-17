 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Market News

Register
AdChoices

Premarket: Eyes on England, Japan meetings after U.S. Fed rejects additional stimulus

Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The dollar stirred and equities recoiled on Thursday after a divided U.S. Federal Reserve dented stimulus hopes, TikTok’s tug-of-war clobbered tech stocks and dire European car sales underscored coronavirus troubles.

Traders were also watching Bank of Japan and Bank of England meetings as well as plenty more too, but the tone was set by the events overnight at the Fed and in the tech war.

The Fed extended its ‘dot plot’ forecast of unchanged U.S. interest rates out to end-2023, but going no further than that, and upgrading growth forecasts so that GDP is now seen reaching pre-pandemic levels next year rather than in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

The downtrodden dollar rebounded across the board, given it its best daily rise in over a week against a basket of other top currencies and punting the euro back under $1.18.

Bond markets seemed less enlivened with U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds both quiet in early European trading though choppy equities markets were making up for it.

Tech stocks shed 1.6% after U.S. President Donald Trump’s had warned China’s ByteDance should not keep control of the U.S. operations of social media platform TikTok, a move that had also seen Chinese heavyweight Alibaba drop more than 4% overnight.

Banks, automakers and miners were the biggest sectoral fallers though, all dropping as much as 2%. Volkswagen, Renault and PSA Group fell between 2.5% and 3% after industry data showed European car sales fell by 17.6% in August.

“Those who were expecting more input from Fed monetary policy after the adoption of an average-inflation target regime remained disappointed,” UniCredit analysts wrote in a note.

“While the Fed expects the Fed funds rate to remain flat through 2023, it will need more time to assess the status of the economy and to change its remaining tools accordingly.”

The stronger dollar inflicted some damage in emerging markets too. Turkey’s battered lira hit its latest record low , Argentina announced new capital controls and there was a third straight day of falls for eastern European currencies.

Story continues below advertisement

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had lost 1% overnight after five straight days of gains while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.6%.

“In essence, high-tech shares were overbought and we’ve seen a correction since early this month,” said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Nishimura Securities in Kyoto. “I think that is still continuing, with the Fed just being a fresh trigger.”

The Fed said it would keep interest rates near zero until inflation is on track to “moderately exceed” the central bank’s 2% inflation target “for some time.”

New economic projections released with the policy statement showed most policymakers see interest rates on hold through to at least 2023, with inflation not breaching 2% over that period.

“Of course, sensible people wouldn’t really hold anyone to macro forecasts that far out so we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” said Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank in Toronto.

“Nevertheless, markets are priced for basically one outcome here and that is little inflation and no hikes for years to come.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Australian dollar lost 0.4% to $0.7278, having erased earlier gains made after stronger-than-expected local jobs data.

The Chinese yuan also dropped about 0.35% to 6.7686 per dollar, stepping back from a 16-month high hit on Wednesday.

The yen was little moved at 104.98 to the dollar having hit a 1-1/2-month high of 104.80 per dollar overnight.

With focus on new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is seen by some as a strong opponent of a higher yen, some traders said the market may be tempted to test his resolve on the currency.

“One interesting speculative trade in the near-term will be to long the yen ahead of the coming long weekend in Japan,” said a senior trading manager at a major Japanese bank.

The Bank of Japan maintained its policy as widely expected.

Story continues below advertisement

As the dollar gained, oil prices gave up some of their big gains made on Wednesday on a drawdown in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories, with Hurricane Sally forcing a swath of U.S. offshore production to shut.

Brent crude dropped 1% to $41.80 per barrel while U.S. crude fell 1.2% to $39.68 per barrel. Gold also slipped 0.8% to $1,943.8 per ounce.

Reuters

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies