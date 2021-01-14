At midday: Dow, Nasdaq hit record highs as focus turns to Biden’s stimulus plan

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Market News

Register
AdChoices

At midday: Dow, Nasdaq hit record highs as focus turns to Biden’s stimulus plan

Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, helped by a surge in energy stocks and upbeat earnings by Aphria Inc, with optimism about a large U.S. stimulus under incoming U.S. President Joe Biden further boosting sentiment.

At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.93 points, or 0.37%, at 18,001.70.

The energy sector reversed early losses and gained 2%, despite oil prices dipping on Thursday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and new lockdowns in China renewed worries about global oil demand and eclipsed bullish signals from Chinese import data and U.S. crude oil stocks draws.

Story continues below advertisement

Brent crude oil futures fell 57 cents, or 1%, to $55.49 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 27 cents or 0.5% to $52.64.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% with gold edging up in choppy trade on Thursday as data showing a weak U.S. labor market bolstered bets for more government stimulus, buoying bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge and countering pressure from a resilient dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,847.36 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,846.70.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were pot producers Aphria Inc, and Aurora Cannabis Inc., which jumped 18% and 8.3%, respectively, after Aphria posted a quarterly adjusted profit compared to year-ago loss.

The optimism in the Canadian market followed the upbeat mood in global equities after CNN reported Biden could spend a more-than-expected $2 trillion in stimulus.

Adding to the upbeat mood, data showed Chinese exports grew more than expected in December, as coronavirus disruptions around the world fueled demand for Chinese goods.

The Dow and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday in anticipation of President-elect Joe Biden’s pandemic aid proposal to jump-start a struggling economy after data highlighted weakening labor market conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

The Labor Department’s weekly jobless report showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, underscoring the impact of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

However, the S&P 500 rose for the seventh time in nine sessions this year as investors count on Biden to unveil a stimulus plan on Thursday evening that could exceed $1.5 trillion.

“For a while investors have been looking forward to what the picture might be like once the vaccine is fully distributed and the worst parts of the pandemic over,” said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

“There is a little bit of a fear of ‘sell on the news’ that when (stimulus) is actually introduced, it won’t be as large as some people like or it’s possible that market will start to look at how it’s going to be paid for.”

Among individual stocks, Delta Air Lines gained about 5% as Chief Executive Ed Bastian forecast 2021 to be “the year of recovery” after the coronavirus pandemic prompted its first annual loss in 11 years.

The S&P 1500 airlines index added 3.4%.

Story continues below advertisement

Five of the 11 major S&P sectors rose in early trading with economy-linked energy, financial and industrials gaining the most.

The domestically-focused small-cap Russell 2000 also hit an all-time high.

Analysts have said near-term political uncertainties in Washington, a relentless rise in coronavirus cases and a slower than expected rollout of vaccines could impede gains for equities in the short-term.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice when the House voted 232-197 on Wednesday to charge him with inciting riots at the Capitol. The impeachment proceedings threaten to hang over the beginning of Biden’s term.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.19 points, or 0.38% , to 31,178.17, the S&P 500 gained 11.29 points, or 0.30 %, to 3,821.13 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 81.07 points, or 0.62%, to 13,210.89.

U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd surged about 10% after posting its best-ever quarterly profit and raised revenue and capital spending estimates to record levels.

Story continues below advertisement

The Philadelphia semiconductor index jumped 2.3% to a record high.

Attention is shifting to the earnings season with results from JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo slated for Friday.

First-quarter and 2021 corporate guidance will be key for investors as new lockdowns threaten to push back a recovery in corporate earnings, according to investment banks.

Reuters

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies