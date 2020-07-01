Premarket: Global shares begin H2 with a whimper despite positive data

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Market News

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Premarket: Global shares begin H2 with a whimper despite positive data

For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Global stocks bogged down in worries about surging coronavirus cases in the United States on Wednesday, even as a slew of data hinted at signs of an economic recovery in Europe and Asia.

Germany’s manufacturing sector contracted at a slower pace in June, while French factory activity rebounded into growth, data showed.

German retail sales rose sharply in May, reflecting a rebound in private consumption, while a recovery in China’s factory activity offered further signs that the world’s second largest economy may have passed the worst of the devastation caused by the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Germany’s jobless rate rose by 69,000 in June, far less than expected. Economic institute Ifo said Europe’s largest economy will gradually recover after the slump caused by the pandemic and probably return to last year’s level at the end of 2021.

Coronavirus cases surged, with the United States recording 47,000 new infections on Tuesday, its biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

MSCI’s world shares index was 0.2% weaker after rising 18% for its biggest three-month gain since 2009 in the second quarter, but it still closed the first half around 8% lower from where it started the year.

After their best quarter since March 2015, European stocks turned negative, with the broader Euro STOXX 600 ebbing 0.7%.

“We are at the beginning of the quarter but it doesn’t look very different from where we left the last one,” said François Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners, predicting “a further consolidation over the summer”.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%, led by gains in China. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.6%.

This followed a strong finish to the quarter on Wall Street but also a loss of momentum in recent weeks as U.S. COVID-19 infection rates have surged, with some states reimposing restrictions on business and personal activity.

Story continues below advertisement

The S&P 500 index rose 1.5% for an almost 20% gain over the past three months, fuelled by unprecedented central bank stimulus and hopes for a swift pandemic recovery, but it rose only 1.8% in June.

Coronavirus cases more than doubled in 14 U.S. states last month, a Reuters analysis showed, and fears are growing that the caseload could prompt fresh lockdowns.

“The rise in COVID-19 infections is now triggering a reversal on the reopening strategy,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney. “It remains to be seen if the U.S economy will continue to surprise over the coming month.”

The U.S. government bond market remains in a cautious mood. Yields on benchmark 10-year government debt rose overnight to 0.6774%, but finished the quarter steady.

In Europe, Germany’s 10-year yield rose to a one-week high, rising 2 basis points on the day to -0.44, helped by better than expected German retail sales.

China’s introduction of sweeping new laws to crack down on dissent in Hong Kong also has investors eyeing geopolitical tensions with trepidation.

Story continues below advertisement

The laws have prompted fresh protests in the city and Washington has begun dismantling Hong Kong’s special status under U.S. law.

“It’s one of a number of geopolitical factors which is a negative for some asset classes now,” said Imre Speizer, a foreign exchange strategist at Westpac in Auckland.

Currency markets were in a holding pattern before the next slew of data due to provide a snapshot of the U.S. recovery.

The dollar strengthened before U.S. manufacturing PMI and unemployment data. The euro fell 0.4% versus the dollar to $1.11900 .

U.S. manufacturing activity data on Wednesday is forecast to show a recovery from an 11-year low in April while the non-farm payrolls report on Thursday is expected to show the economy added 3 million jobs in June.

Gold prices rose to their highest in 8 years at $1,788.96 an ounce, before easing back slightly. [GOL/]

Story continues below advertisement

Brent crude rose 2.0% to $42.10 a barrel, while U.S. crude was up 2.1% at $40.10 a barrel, helped by the positive manufacturing data and an industry report showed crude stockpiles in the U.S. staged a bigger drop than expected.

Reuters.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies