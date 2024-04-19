Premarket: TSX futures fall as Middle East conflict heats up

Futures for Canada’s main stock index tumbled on Friday as investors looked to minimize risk following reports of an escalation in the Middle East conflict, while rising commodity prices contained the decline.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.2% at 6:52 a.m. ET.

Global stocks eased after reports of Israel’s attack on Iranian soil in the latest exchange of events in the region and pushed investors to safe haven assets.

Across the border, U.S. stock index futures also slipped, and the CBOE Volatility index hit its highest in five months.

On the commodities front, spot gold prices were poised for a fifth week of gains as investors flocked to the bullion amid the tensions, while copper prices hit their highest in nearly two years.

Materials shares could outperform their sectoral peers this week on strength from metal miners.

Oil prices steadied after an earlier spike on reports of the attack, as market fears of a major escalation in hostilities in the region appeared to ease and build-up of global oil stocks weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.2% higher on Thursday, as metal prices boosted the materials sector.

The TSP, snapped its recent losing streak on Wednesday but is set for a weekly decline.

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as investors turned risk-averse following reports of an escalation in the Middle East conflict, while Netflix dropped after the company forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates.

Israel launched an attack on Iranian soil on Friday, sources said, in the latest tit-for-tat exchange between the two arch foes, whose decades of shadow war broke out into the open and threatened to drag the region deeper into conflict.

The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” was up 1.42 points at 19.42, its highest level in more than five months.

“One mistake that causes casualties or hits an unexpected target could trigger an escalation in reprisals and a deeper, more dangerous situation in the Middle East,” Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, said in a note.

“This is why volatility is likely to stick around, especially as it comes at a delicate time for financial markets as they recalibrate expectations for interest rate cuts.”

On the earnings front, Netflix slumped 6.4% in premarket trading following the streaming video pioneer’s lackluster second-quarter forecast.

Shares of other streaming services providers such as Walt Disney and Roku dropped 1.2% and 1.5%, respectively.

Dow e-minis were down 126 points, or 0.33%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 23.25 points, or 0.46%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 124.25 points, or 0.71%.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed lower for the fifth straight session on Thursday, as economic data and comments from Fed officials suggested that the U.S. central bank was unlikely to cut interest rates in the near future.

Federal Reserve policymakers have coalesced around the idea of keeping borrowing costs where they are until perhaps well into the year, given slow and bumpy progress on inflation, and a still-strong U.S. economy.

Equities were rattled this week as investors readjusted their expectations over by how much the Fed would cut rates this year, with both the S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow poised for a third weekly decline, while the Nasdaq was set for its fourth consecutive weekly loss, if current trend holds.

Money markets are now pricing in about 41 basis points (bps) of cuts from the central bank, down from around 150 bps seen at the beginning of 2024, according to LSEG data.

Most megacap growth stocks weighed, with Alphabet, Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Tesla down between 0.7% and 2.1%.

Shares of Paramount Global jumped 10.3% after a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Sony Pictures Entertainment and Apollo Global Management are discussing making a joint bid for the company.

Reuters