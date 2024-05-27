Premarket: Global shares see thin trading with major markets closed for holiday

Asian shares firmed on Monday as investors braced for a busy run of inflation data that could set the scene for a European rate cut as soon as next week and a U.S. policy easing within a few months.

Holidays in Britain and the United States made for thin trading ahead of Friday’s figures on U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE), the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation.

Median forecasts are for a rise of 0.3 per cent in April, keeping the annual pace at 2.8 per cent, with risks on the downside.

“Consumer and producer price data suggest core PCE inflation lost further momentum in April after a strong start to the year,” analysts at TD Securities said in a note.

Figures for inflation in the euro zone are also due on Friday and an expected tick up to 2.5 per cent should not stop the European Central Bank from easing policy next week.

Policy makers Piero Cipollone and Fabio Panetta both flagged a coming cut over the weekend, while markets imply an 88 per cent chance of an easing to 3.75 per cent on June 6.

The ECB’s chief economist told the Financial Times newspaper that the central bank was ready to start cutting, but policy would still need to be restrictive this year.

At least eight Fed officials are due to speak this week, including two appearances by the influential head of the New York Fed John Williams.

The head of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Monday it would proceed cautiously with inflation-targeting frameworks, adding that some challenges were “uniquely difficult” for Japan after years of ultra-easy monetary policy.

The BOJ holds its policy meeting on June 14 and there is some chance it may buck the global trend and hike rates again, albeit to a modest 0.15 per cent.

The prospect of lower borrowing costs across much of the globe has been positive for equities and commodities, though many markets did run into profit-taking last week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6 per cent, having slipped 1.5 per cent last week and away from a two-year peak.

Chinese blue chips firmed 0.4 per cent, with the major release this week being surveys of manufacturing and services for May on Friday.

Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.66 per cent higher at 38,900.02, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.17 per cent to 18,827.35.

The pan-European STOXX 600 inched higher by 0.06 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX rose 0.16 per cent while France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.17 per cent.

In currency markets, attention was again centered on the yen and the risk of Japanese intervention ahead of the 160.00 level. The dollar stood at 156.78 yen, having added 0.9 per cent last week and close to its recent top of 160.245. Japan renewed its push to counter excessive yen falls during a weekend gathering of Group of Seven (G7) finance leaders, after a recent rise in bond yields to a 12-year high failed to slow the currency’s decline.

The euro, which gained 0.9 per cent on the U.S. dollar last week, was in the middle of a range it has held for more than a year at US$1.085. Britain’s pound was testing the top side of a range it has held this year at US$1.2735.

The Brent crude July contract was up 25 cents to US$82.40 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 34 cents to $78.06 per barrel.

Gold prices drifted higher from a two-week low hit in the previous session as traders gauged fading hopes of U.S. interest rate. Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$2,340.09 per ounce, having touched its lowest since May 9 at US$2,325.19 on Friday.

