Premarket: Global stock markets on edge over Delta virus variant, Fed policy

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Market News

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Premarket: Global stock markets on edge over Delta virus variant, Fed policy

Paulina Duran and Tom Arnold
LONDON/SYDNEY
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 24, 2021.

STAFF/Reuters

Global shares inched back from record highs on Tuesday on concerns about new coronavirus outbreaks in Asia undercutting an economic recovery, while investors remained on edge over the United States’ exit from accommodative policy.

European stocks, as measured by the pan-European STOXX 600 index, were up 0.4%, helped by a jump in industrial, financial and mining stocks, sectors set to benefit from economic improvements.

Optimism around a steady recovery has put the European benchmark on course for its fifth straight month of gains.

Story continues below advertisement

In contrast, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.5% lower as recent positive momentum stalled as some countries re-imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.8%, while in Australia the ASX/200 index closed down 0.1% as increasing COVID-19 curbs across the country dented sentiment. The South Korean market closed 0.5% lower.

Chinese stocks lost 0.92% as investors booked profits after a rally on the back of the country’s strong rebound from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were flat, while MSCI’s all country world index, which tracks shares across 50 countries, was 0.1% weaker, off record highs scaled the day before.

Fears over the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant are denting sentiment at a time markets are on edge after the Fed shocked traders with a hawkish tilt earlier this month.

Indonesia is grappling with record-high cases, while Malaysia is set to extend a lockdown and Thailand has announced new restrictions.

“The outlook for policy in general and the U.S. specifically, both fiscal and monetary, is the more relevant factor in the market’s mind right now rather than the spread of the Delta variant,” said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “That may well prove to be naive or complacent.”

Story continues below advertisement

In Europe, investors were looking to the release of German consumer price data on Tuesday for clues about what they may mean for continued central bank stimulus.

A Reuters poll suggests the figure for June, due out at 1200 GMT, would be at 2.3%, overshooting the European Central Bank’s target for the bloc.

In the U.S., a closely-watched jobs report for June will be released on Friday. It could sway the Fed’s policy outlook and bring forward expectations for interest rate increases.

“Inflation is already much higher than the Fed was anticipating, so it is really the pace of improvement in the labor market that stands head and shoulders above every other indicator in terms of when the Fed will feel comfortable signaling the start of tapering,” said Ray Attrill, Head of FX Strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

News of a possible bipartisan U.S. infrastructure spending agreement over the weekend helped boost risk appetite on Monday.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 had gained 0.98% and 0.23%, respectively, on Monday to hit all-time highs, fueled by tech stocks as investors bet on a robust earnings season.

Story continues below advertisement

Yields for benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries edged higher, but below levels of recent days, at 1.4951%. Last week, it notched its largest weekly gain since March.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield was flat at -0.187%, within sight of a recent one-month high.

In currency markets, the U.S. dollar pushed towards three-month highs versus major counterparts. Against a basket of its rivals, the greenback rose 0.14% to 92.003. But many investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of Friday’s jobs report.

Investors are also looking at U.S. consumer confidence data later on Tuesday as well as the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index on Thursday for clues as to where interest rates are headed.

Both the dollar and yen have benefited from some safe-haven demand, driven by concerns over the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant first identified in India.

The euro declined 0.1% to $1.1911, edging back toward the 2-1/2-month low of $1.8470 touched on June 18.

Story continues below advertisement

The British pound slipped back toward a two-month low, weakening 0.2% to $1.3861.

Concerns over renewed COVID-19 lockdowns across parts of Australia hampered the country’s dollar, which fell 0.3% to $0.75580.

Angst over the virus spread also hit oil prices, which slipped for a second day as investors worried about slower fuel demand growth.

Brent crude was down 0.2% at $74.54 a barrel, while U.S. light crude slipped 0.1% to $72.82 per barrel.

Spot gold was 0.6% down at $1,768.10 per ounce.

Reuters

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies