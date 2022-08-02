Global stocks slipped and bond yields fell on Tuesday, compounding fears of a global recession, on concern that a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan would further harm relations between China and the United States.

Investors sought safer assets after China threatened repercussions if Pelosi visited the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as its territory.

U.S. long-term Treasury yields dropped to a four-month low, while euro zone bond yields fell. The U.S. dollar and Japanese yen gained. Crude oil also sank as investors amid signs of a global manufacturing downturn.

Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, with several Chinese warplanes flying close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait, a source told Reuters.

China has repeatedly warned against Pelosi going to Taiwan. Washington said on Monday it would not be intimidated by China.

MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, fell 0.4 per cent. The broad Euro STOXX 600 shed 0.7 per cent before clawing back some of its losses.

FTSE 100, Britain’s blue-chip index, erased opening losses to edged 0.2 per cent higher in early trading, buoyed by strong results from oil major BP. Germany’s DAX dropped 0.6 per cent, while France’s CAC 40 slid 0.44 per cent.

Wall Street stocks were set to fall around 0.7 per cent, futures gauges showed.

“It’s all about the Taiwan threat,” said Robert Alster, chief investment officer at Close Brothers Asset Management. “There’s no way you can say its not moved up to geopolitical agenda.”

The Taiwan issue added to a sense of unease sparked by China, Europe and the United States on Monday reporting weakening factory activity, with that in the U.S. decelerating to its lowest level since August 2020.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell as low as 2.53 per cent in Tokyo trade, the lowest since April 5, also benefitting from bets a slowdown could spur the U.S. Federal Reserve to ease off the policy-tightening pedal.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield fell 4.5 basis points to 0.72 per cent, after hitting its lowest since early April.

Brent futures edged down to US$99.55 a barrel after losing almost US$4 overnight. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures also eased to US$93.59, extending Monday’s almost US$5 slide.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares retreated 1.3 per cent. Taiwan’s stock index dropped as much as 1.9 per cent, while Chinese blue chips tumbled 2.5 per cent before making up some of their losses.

The flight for safety played out in currency markets, too.

The U.S. dollar slid to as low as 130.40 against the Japanese yen, levels not seen for almost two months. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.25 per cent to 105.61.

The Taiwan dollar slipped to its lowest level in more than two years on the weaker side of 30 per U.S. dollar.

Cryptocurrencies, a barometer for risk appetite, also fell, with bitcoin slipping 2.3 per cent to US$22,753.

- Reuters

