 Skip to main content

Premarket: Global stocks fall amid virus worries

Joe McDonald
Beijing
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Global stocks and U.S. futures declined Tuesday as surging coronavirus infections in the United States and some other countries tempered investor optimism over development of possible vaccines.

Markets in London, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong declined. Frankfurt and Paris were little changed.

Investor worries have risen as some U.S. states and European countries reimpose anti-virus curbs on travel and business, threatening to drag down shaky economic activity in what is expected to be a bleak winter.

Story continues below advertisement

“‘Too much, too soon’ was arguably the memo sent to market bulls,” Mizuho Bank said in a report. The surge in new U.S. cases “begs the question of whether vaccine euphoria was getting ahead of outbreak realities.”

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London shed 0.3% to 6,535.45 while the DAX in Frankfurt was unchanged at 13,271.45. The CAC 40 in Paris shed less than 0.1% to 5,569.41.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.3%.

On Monday, the S&P lost 0.2% as health care, financial and energy stocks declined. The Dow slid 0.5% while the Nasdaq composite gained 0.4%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,410.18 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.3% to 26,467.08. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.8% to 26,304.56.

Shares in China’s biggest online health platform, JD Health, rose 56% in their trading debut in Hong Kong, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the fledgling industry as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

In Seoul, the Kospi tumbled 1.6% to 2,700.93 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.2% to 6,687.70.

Story continues below advertisement

India’s Sensex opened up 0.5% at 45,646.51. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets gained.

The S&P 500 had one of its best months in decades in November and added more to it last week.

Traders also are watching to see whether U.S. political leaders can agree on a new aid plan for the struggling economy after supplemental unemployment benefits that supported consumer spending expired.

On Monday, the United States reported 175,663 new virus cases and 1,113 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 22 cents to $45.54 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 50 cents on Monday to $45.76. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 25 cents to $48.54 per barrel in London. It declined 46 cents the previous session to $48.79.

The U.S. dollar advanced to 104.07 yen from Monday’s 103.98 yen. The euro edged down to $1.2117 from $1.2120.

Story continues below advertisement

The Associated Press

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies