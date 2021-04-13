 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Market News

Register
AdChoices

Premarket: Global stocks gain ground as investors await U.S. inflation data

Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Global stocks ticked up on Tuesday as robust China trade data boosted confidence for a rebound in its domestic demand, with market players awaiting U.S. data expected to show a pick-up in inflation.

China’s exports in dollar terms rose by over 30% in March from a year earlier, while imports jumped 38%, their fastest pace in four years, suggesting a post-pandemic recovery in its domestic spending.

The broad Euro STOXX 600 gained 0.3% to near record highs, with export-heavy German shares up 0.2%. Indexes in Paris and London shares fell 0.1%.

Story continues below advertisement

Investors were focused on U.S. inflation data for March, due at 1230 GMT. Markets expect a forecast pick-up in inflation to accelerate recent moves by equity investors to rotate towards cyclical stocks.

“The question for the next few months is not whether inflation will pick up, but how far inflation is going to pick up,” said Hugh Gimber, global markets strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

“We do see scope for further increases in Treasury yields over the course of 2021. We’d expect that to drive a continuation of the rotation that we’ve seen over the past six months or so towards more cyclical sectors.”

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries was up at 1.6908%, holding below a 14-month high of 1.776% reached on March 30. Bond yields rise when prices fall.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was down.

Wall Street futures gauges were flat.

Earlier, Asian stocks had gained support on the strong China trade data, though MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gave up its gains - as did China’s blue-chip index, CSI300.

Story continues below advertisement

“China is benefiting because of its surging ‘first, first out’ recovery but the global economy is also accelerating and picking up and that will diminish some of China’s export performance in the quarters ahead,” said John Woods, Credit Suisse’s Asia Pacific chief investment officer.

“SIGNIFICANT REBOUND”

In currency markets, the dollar rose from near a three-week low against other major currencies on Tuesday, buoyed by a bump in Treasury yields.

The dollar has eased back along with U.S. yields this month after surging to multi-month peaks as markets expect that major fiscal stimulus, coupled with continued monetary easing, will spur faster U.S. economic growth and higher inflation.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said Monday the U.S. economy could see a significant rebound this year due to looser money and fiscal policy but the country’s job market still faced weakness.

He said with inflation still below the central bank’s 2% target rate the current “highly accommodative” monetary policy stance remained appropriate.

Story continues below advertisement

Brent crude oil futures were up 37 cents, or 0.5%, at $63.63 a barrel by 0744 GMT. U.S. crude oil futures gained 27 cents, or 0.5%, to $59.58 a barrel. - Reuters

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies