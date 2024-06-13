Premarket: Global stocks retreat after record highs

World stocks retreated from record highs on Thursday, as the feel-good factor of slowing U.S. inflation and somewhat comforting Fed signals made way for a fresh bout of politics- and tariffs-induced weakness in Europe.

Bond market borrowing costs and the dollar rose after the Fed nudged back rate cut expectations, but with the moves only partly reversing big falls the previous day, markets are turning their focus to upcoming data and policy meetings.

Europe’s continent-wide STOXX 600 was driven 0.8 per cent lower by a slump in its car makers as China signalled it would respond to the EU’s move to slap tariffs of up to 38.1 per cent on China-made electric vehicles.

Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.43 per cent, Germany’s DAX fell1.06 per cent and France’s CAC 40 dropped 1.05 per cent.

A drop in bank stocks as well not only pointed to the market’s changed outlook on rates but also the uncertainty caused by this week’s sharp swing to the right in EU elections and France’s decision to call a snap parliamentary election.

The spread between French and German bonds was a steady 61 basis points having hit its widest since March, 2023, this week. Standalone yields on most sovereign bonds were between 1-3 basis points higher after Wednesday’s softer-than-expected U.S. CPI figure that led to their biggest falls since mid-May.

The Fed shift “could have been big,” AXA’s Chief Economist Gilles Moec said. “But I think it was drowned out by the U.S. inflation data we had. So the data beat the Fed guidance.”

On the EV tariffs, he said that the EU was at least taking a more targeted company-by-company approach rather than the kind of blanket measures seen from the United States.

“And protectionism is something that got quite a bit of traction during the EU elections campaigns,” he added.

Japanese shares and the yen had underperformed overnight as the Bank of Japan began a two-day policy meeting that is expected to see it inch towards a modest tightening of its policy stance.

MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.6 per cent though as Taiwan’s tech-heavy stock market surged 1.8 per cent to a new high buoyed by the U.S. S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at all-time peaks on Wednesday.

Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.4 per cent lower at 38,720.47, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.97 per cent to 18,112.63.

Wall Street futures were pointing to further gains there later, with the S&P expected to open 0.2 per cent higher and the Nasdaq 0.6 per cent better off.

“Ultimately, I think markets prefer strong and robust economic growth with no rate cuts than faltering growth with multiple rate cuts,” said David Chao, global markets strategist, Invesco Asia Pacific.

“We are in this environment where I don’t think it really matters for markets when the first (Fed) rate cut is going to happen – markets can still perform well.”

In his post-meeting press conference on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the rate-path decision was a “close call” for many policymakers, and to some degree a later start to rate reductions this year had been compensated for with an additional cut in 2025.

The closely watched CPI report earlier in the day had showed core U.S. prices growing at their slowest annual pace in over three years last month and analysts also took the view that those figures wouldn’t have been ready in time for the Fed’s forecasts.

“The Fed has changed its mind multiple times on its expected policy path, so we don’t put much weight on its new set of projections,” BlackRock Investment Institute head Jean Boivin said.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, which is the main driver of global borrowing costs, was at 4.315 per cent in Europe.

Australia’s 10-year yields dropped as much as 10 bps to 4.196 per cent. Japan’s 10-year yields fell as much as 3 bps to 0.955 per cent for the first time since May 17.

The Nikkei newspaper reported that the BOJ is likely to debate a reduction in monthly bond purchases at its policy gathering ending on Friday, echoing earlier reports from Reuters and other news outlets.

The yen was a notable underperformer against the dollar overnight. It lost 0.3 per cent to 157.17 per dollar, erasing Wednesday’s 0.3 per cent advance while the euro was steady at $1.08 after what had been its best day of the year, albeit after three days of politics-driven losses.

In the other closely watched markets, gold fell 0.5 per cent to US$2,310.30 per ounce and oil dipped to US$82.2 a barrel following a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. stockpiles. Brent crude though is on course for its best week since early April.

- Reuters

