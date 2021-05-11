 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Market News

Register
AdChoices

Premarket: Global stocks see more losses as inflation fears weigh

Marc Jones
London
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Global stock markets were set for a second day of sharp losses on Tuesday as the combination of inflation worries and an anti-monopoly drive in China sent the world’s mightiest tech giants tumbling.

Europe had touched a record high on Monday but its restart was a sea of red as London’s FTSE, Frankfurt’s DAX and the CAC 40 in Paris all dropped roughly 2%.

Asia’s main regional equity gauges had suffered their biggest slide in nearly two months overnight, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng both closing down 3%.

Story continues below advertisement

With talk of tighter regulation from Beijing, Chinese tech heavyweights Baidu, Alibaba Tencent , collectively dubbed the BATs, all dropped more than 3%. Food delivery major Meituan tumbled as much as 9.8% too, leaving its value $30 billion lower in a week.

It had followed a 3.6% slump in the U.S. FANG+ index of megacap tech firms on Monday. Electric car pioneer Tesla had skidded 6.4% and Google fell 2.5%.

“The underlying driver is that there is still a rotation out of duration (higher interest rate) sensitive parts of the market and this is why tech stocks are coming under pressure now,” said Mizuho’s Head of multi-asset strategy Peter Chatwell.

“Given the rise in the earnings power of these firms different governments will also seek to raise more tax revenue from them in the coming years.”

INFLATION ANGST

The cost of raw materials from copper to wood to wheat have been soaring over the last month, testing the views of top central bankers that rises in inflation will be transitory as economies emerge from COVID lockdowns.

U.S. breakeven rates, which factor in inflation, have scaled multi-year peaks. Most euro zone bond yields edged back up on Tuesday while a market gauge of long-term inflation expectations was nearing its highest in over two years.

Story continues below advertisement

A host of Federal Reserve and European Central bank speakers this week will be closely watched by markets to assess how authorities are likely to respond.

A test case on U.S. inflation will come when the Labor Department releases consumer price index report on Wednesday.

“Inflation’s shadow looms large and we do think that there is a limit to the Fed’s tolerance of inflation,” DBS Bank said in a note.

In currency markets speculation that growing price pressure would erode the dollar’s value kept the U.S. currency near a 2-1/2-month low.

A consolidation in commodity markets after their surge on Monday kept the Australian dollar just below a two-month high at $0.7827. The Canadian dollar stabilised near a four-year high, while the New Zealand dollar perched comfortably at February highs.

Oil prices gave up earlier gains as concerns that rising COVID-19 cases in Asia will dampen demand outweighed expectations that a major U.S. fuel pipeline could restart swiftly.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. crude dipped 0.66% to $64.49 a barrel. Brent crude fell to $67.84 per barrel.

Metal markets saw copper prices start to nudge higher again. They were last at $10,470 a tonne having hit a record high $10,747.50 the previous session. Iron ore had settled too after surging 7% on Monday.

Reuters

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies