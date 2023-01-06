Canada’s commodity-heavy stock index rose on Friday as materials and energy stocks rallied, while investors also tracked the rise in Wall Street indexes after a moderation in U.S. jobs growth in December.

At 9:31 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 123.13 points, or 0.63%, at 19,629.97, and was set for highest gains in three weeks.

The Canadian economy gained a net 104,000 jobs in December, far exceeding analysts’ forecasts, while the jobless rate unexpectedly declined to 5%, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a net gain of 8,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to edge up to 5.2% in December from 5.1% in November.

The employment gain was largely driven by full-time work, particularly among youth aged 15 to 24, and was spread across industries, Statscan said.

The average hourly wage for permanent employees rose 5.2% in December on a year-over-year basis, down from 5.4% in November.

Wall Street’s main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday, as cooling wages and a moderation in U.S. jobs growth in December calmed worries over the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike trajectory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 125.22 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 33,055.30. The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.27 points, or 0.40%, at 3,823.37, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 58.72 points, or 0.57%, to 10,363.96 at the opening bell

The nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 jobs in December, data from the Labor Department showed, while a 0.3% rise in average earnings was smaller than expected and also lower than the previous month.

The numbers for November were revised to show that nonfarm payrolls rose by 256,000 and average earnings grew by 0.4%.

“The key here is that hourly wages only grew half of the amount since last month, wage inflation is peaking and this is more of a confirmation of it,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, New York.

“Nonfarm payrolls were high, but not as strong as the markets were anticipating.”

A resilient labor market has powered the economy through consumer spending but could prompt the Fed to lift its target interest rate above the 5.1% peak it had projected last month and keep it there for a while.

Earlier this week, minutes from the Fed’s December meeting showed that the central bank was laser-focused on fighting inflation even as officials agreed to slow the pace of rate hikes to limit risks to economic growth.

Concerns around the rapid rate hikes driving the economy to the brink of a recession was one of the major triggers that clobbered equities in 2022, with the main indexes recording their steepest annual drop since the 2008 financial crisis.

Money market bets of a 25-basis point hike in the February policy meeting shot up to 68% and the terminal rate was seen edging below 5% by June.

The numbers come a day after the ADP National Employment report showed a higher-than-expected rise in private employment in December, while another report showed weekly jobless claims dropped to a three-month low.

Rate-sensitive growth stocks like Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc gained, helped by a decline in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield .

Investors will also focus on comments from a slew of Fed officials scheduled to speak later in the day.

Factory orders for November and ISM non-manufacturing data for December, due after the opening bell, will also be closely monitored.

U.S. equities were on track to log losses in the first trading week of 2023. The benchmark S&P 500 has lost 0.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.5% as of Thursday’s close.

Tesla Inc dropped 6.4% in early trading after the company cut electric-car prices in China for the second time in less than three months.

Reuters