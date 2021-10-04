 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Market News

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Premarket: Inflation and Evergrande keep world shares on back foot

London
Comments
Text Size

World stocks were on the back foot on Monday and the U.S. dollar stayed close to one-year highs on concerns that higher inflation, supply shortages and China’s property sector problems would put global economic recovery at risk.

Stock markets slipped to 2-1/2-month lows last week, following a torrid September that saw them shed more than 4% as U.S. Treasury yields surged 20 basis points, the Federal Reserve signalled its readiness to start unwinding stimulus this year and Chinese property giant Evergrande headed for default.

Those factors remain in play, with trading in Evergrande shares suspended, days after it missed a second set of interest payments on offshore debt.

Story continues below advertisement

Media reports that Evergrande would sell a stake in its property management unit for over $5 billion did little to sooth sentiment.

Asian shares weakened, led by a 2.7% loss in Hong Kong while Japan’s Nikkei slipped around 1%.

European bourses seesawed around flat and Wall Street futures were firmly in the red, with those for the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 0.7%.

A couple of events are focusing investors’ minds. First up is Monday’s OPEC-plus meeting, which comes as crude prices hover near three-year highs of close to $80 a barrel. Gas pries too show no sign of easing, rising to a new high of 96 euros per megawatt hour in Europe.

More important is Friday’s monthly U.S. payrolls data which a Reuters poll forecast will show 500,000 jobs added last month.

“All roads this week point to payrolls Friday, as unless there is a marked deterioration across the whole sweep of labour market indicators within the report, this will likely be the catalyst to cement the November taper,” Deutsche Bank told clients.

U.S. economic data on Friday showed robust consumer spending and factory activity, but fears are inflation will keep accelerating, due to spiking energy prices, labour shortages and supply glitches. That could force central banks to tighten policy sooner and further than expected.

Story continues below advertisement

Already, the core U.S. PCE price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, increased 3.6% in August from a year earlier, its biggest rise in three decades while euro zone inflation hit a 13-year high

While Fed boss Jerome Powell and other policymakers insist high inflation is transitory, Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, noted “Powell also recently starting to hedge his comments too, leading investors to suspect he, too, is worried about inflation”.

Those concerns kept a sustained bid for the dollar, which is close to one-year highs against a basket of currencies and looks set for its biggest annual rise since 2015.

The greenback eased slightly on Monday, allowing the euro bounce to $1.16145, off Thursday’s 14-month low of $1.1563. It also dipped to 111.135 yen, staying below Thursday’s 1-1/2-year high of 112.08 yen.

U.S. bond yields too pulled away from last week’s multi-month peaks, with 10-year yields at 1.489%, off Tuesday’s three-month high of 1.567%.

The offshore-trade yuan meanwhile fell a quarter percent at 6.4520 as investors weighed the overall Evergrande impact. They also awaited a speech by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on the Biden administration’s strategy for U.S.-China trade ties.

Story continues below advertisement

“The biggest problem is not a default by Evergrande but the environment that has led to its downfall. Authorities are regulating housing loans and lending to property firms. Markets are looking for a next Evergrande already,” said Kazutaka Kubo, senior economist at Okasan Securities.

“There is rising risk Evergrande’s woes will spread to the entire Chinese property sector.”

Sujata Rao/Reuters

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies