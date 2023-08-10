European stock markets rose on Thursday, helped by gains in luxury brands after China eased some pandemic-era restrictions, while the dollar slipped ahead of U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Economists polled by Reuters expect July U.S. consumer price inflation to rise slightly to an annual 3.3 per cent, while the core rate, which excludes the volatile food and energy segments, is forecast to rise 0.2 per cent in July, for an annual gain of 4.8 per cent.

“We’re going to see our first rise in headline inflation after 12 consecutive months of falling prices,” said Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro.

“It will be a test of the goldilocks narrative which has supported the rally, which is that inflation will come down and allow interest rates to fall,” Laidler added.

Markets are pricing in a more than 50-per-cent chance that the Fed is done with interest rate hikes this year, the CME FedWatch tool shows, as inflation moderates and the prospect of a soft landing increases.

The pan-European benchmark STOXX 600 rose 0.6 per cent in early European trade, supported by gains in the luxury sector after China lifted a ban on group tours in the United States and other key markets.

Winners included LVMH, which rose 2 per cent.

France’s CAC 40 - which has a high weighting of luxury names - outperformed in Europe, rising 1.1 per cent, while Germany’s DAX gained 0.5 per cent and Britain’s FTSE 100 was up just 0.1 per cent, weighed by a number of large-cap companies going ex-dividend.

Asian stocks remained pinned near a two-week low, still reeling from China’s slip into deflation and an announcement of a U.S. ban on investments in China in sensitive technologies like computer chips.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.1 per cent and looked set to log a second straight week of losses. A technology sub-index fell to its lowest in over two months.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched up 0.01 per cent to 19,248.26 while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.84 per cent to 32,473.65.

Chinese data on Wednesday showed deflation at the consumer-price level and further declines for factory-gate prices in July, exacerbating concerns about the sputtering nature of the post-pandemic recovery.

China is the first G20 economy to report a year-on-year decline in consumer prices since Japan’s last negative headline CPI reading in August, 2021.

It highlights “the need for more fiscal support, if Beijing wants to avoid the prospect of a deflationary trap,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

In currency markets, the dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six peers, eased 0.3 per cent. The Japanese yen weakened to a one month low of 144.135 per dollar, heading closer to the psychologically key 145 level.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was little changed at 4.0127 per cent, having dipped on Wednesday after a well-received 10-year note auction, with markets on edge due to a heavy bond supply over the coming quarter.

“We’ve got $1-trillion coming down the pipe over the next three months,” eToro’s Laidler said.

“Any sign that markets are absorbing that well, which we got the first signs of yesterday, will be very well taken.”

Bond strategists polled by Reuters expect U.S. Treasury yields to fall in the coming months, with the median forecast for the 10-year Treasury note yield at 3.60 per cent in six months.

Oil prices rose to their highest since November 2022, continuing to benefit from extensions to output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

U.S. crude was last up 0.3 per cent to US$84.61 per barrel and Brent was at US$87.82, up 0.3 per cent on the day.

Eyes were also on European gas prices after they jumped as much as 35 per cent on Wednesday, hitting their highest level since June 15 after news of possible strikes at Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities sparked concerns over cargoes moving to Asia.

- Reuters

