At midday: Barrick-led materials sector leads TSX higher

Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, helped by an upbeat earnings report from Barrick Gold that bolstered mining stocks, while losses in energy shares kept a check on further gains.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 65.81 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 16,747.33.

The materials sector added 0.8 per cent as Barrick Gold Corp. jumped 3 per cent after beating quarterly profit estimates and raising its dividend payout, benefiting from higher production and better gold prices.

Story continues below advertisement

Also boosting the sector was firming gold prices after a 2 per cent fall in the previous session as the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks looked uncertain again.

Investors are also looking for more clues on further developments in the U.S.-China trade rhetoric, which has hurt global economic growth in the last few months.

The energy sector dropped 1.4 per cent as oil prices were pulled down by a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks and weak euro zone economic figures.

Biggest decliner among energy stocks were shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., which slid about 15 per cent after reporting a third-quarter loss. Crescent Point Energy Corp. slipped 3.7 per cent, while Tourmaline Oil Corp. was down 3.5 per cent.

The dollar slid and the three-day global stock market rally paused on Wednesday as U.S. productivity data disappointed and investors turned a bit cautious about U.S.-China trade talks.

MSCI’s All Country World Index, a gauge of equity performance in 47 countries, was marginally higher at 0.02 per cent after rallying 1.3 per cent since Friday.

Stocks on Wall Street slid and benchmark U.S. Treasury prices gained following a three-day sell-off. U.S. Government data showed American workers were unexpectedly less productive during the third quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Equity markets have rallied on a reduced recession outlook and optimism a “phase one” U.S.-China trade deal can be reached this month and as global business surveys indicate tariff-hit manufacturing sentiment has troughed.

France’s benchmark 10-year bond yield turned positive for the first time since July, a further sign that pessimism is abating in world bond markets.

Investors said lingering concerns about the U.S.-China trade talks had stock markets consolidating gains made over the last three sessions.

“What you saw over the last two days is a bit of confusion on the China phase one deal ... and that started affecting risk appetite,” said Juan Perez, a senior currency trader at Tempus Inc in Washington.

Traders and investors hope a preliminary deal will roll back at least some of the punitive tariffs Washington and Beijing have imposed on each other’s goods, but it remained uncertain when or where U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign the agreement.

European stocks edged higher, boosted by gains in financial stocks as investors assessed a mixed bag of earnings reports.

Story continues below advertisement

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was higher by 0.12 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 index was flat, while Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.15 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively. each.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.1 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 27,481.53. The S&P 500 lost 1.05 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 3,073.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.93 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 8,401.75.

The U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, fell at a 0.3 per cent annualized rate in the third quarter, the biggest decline in almost four years.

Data in Europe showed signs of economic improvement.

German industrial orders rose more than expected in September, offering some hope for manufacturers in Europe’s biggest economy after a tough spell.

Euro zone business activity expanded slightly faster than expected last month but remained close to stagnation, according to a survey.

Story continues below advertisement

In currencies, the dollar index fell 0.08 per cent, with the euro down 0.01 per cent to $1.1073. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.13 per cent versus the greenback at 109.02 per dollar.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose 10/32 in price to push their yield down to 1.8318 per cent.

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after a much larger build in U.S. crude inventories than expected and weak euro zone economic figures that weighed on demand sentiment, reversing gains from the previous three sessions.

Brent crude was down 42 cents to $62.54 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 12 cents at $57.11 per barrel.

The slide followed data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showing U.S. crude inventories rose by 7.9 million barrels in the week to Nov. 1, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 1.5 million barrels.

Gasoline stocks, meanwhile, dropped by 2.8 million barrels, compared with a forecast of a 1.8 million-barrel drop and distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, lost 622,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 949,000-barrel drop, the EIA said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is definitely a shocking number, even if you’re bearish you’re shocked,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group. “The only saving grace is the drawdown in gasoline supplies that put us below the five-year average, but that’s offset by the fact that the distillate inventories – even though they fell – they’re not as far below the five-year average as they were a week ago.”

A drop in crude exports and an increase in imports last week worsened the build, Flynn said.

Reuters