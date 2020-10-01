 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Market News

Register
AdChoices

Premarket: Stimulus hopes ease global markets into fourth quarter

Marc Jones
London
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Renewed U.S. stimulus hopes lifted global markets into what is set to be an explosive fourth quarter on Thursday, though an all-day outage on Tokyo’s Nikkei meant it wasn’t exactly a smooth start.

Europe’s STOXX 600 index and the euro were up 0.7% and 0.2% respectively before PMI economic data expected to show the region’s ongoing gradual recovery from coronavirus slump.

The U.S. dollar was at a one-week low, as robust U.S. data on Wednesday and hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus led investors to riskier currencies.

Story continues below advertisement

With U.S. elections, the race for a COVID-19 vaccine and a no-deal Brexit deadline all looming, today was likely to be the calm before the storm, said Chris Dyer, Eaton Vance’s director of global equity.

“What I have been saying is that the equity markets are likely to move violently sideways in the next few months,” he said, though in 12 months the trajectory should be one of global recovery.

Asian trading saw a 0.4% rise on MSCI’s regional index , led by 1.1% and 1.5% gains in Australia and India. The day was dominated, though, by technical problems at Tokyo Stock Exchange, the world’s third-largest stock market.

TSE President Koichiro Miyahara apologized at a news conference. He said the exchange decided to suspend the full day of trading because an early resumption could cause market confusion, but it planned to restart on Friday.

S&P500 futures rose 0.4%, extending Wall Street’s rebound amid strong employment data and talk of progress on long-delayed COVID-19 relief legislation.

The pound was 0.6% weaker, after British and European Union negotiators failed to close the gap on state aid in their latest round of talks, one of the key elements blocking post-Brexit trade ties.

British factory activity did grow for a fourth month in a row and coronavirus vaccine developments underpinned market sentiment, despite fast-rising infection rates in Europe and the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1756 while the Australian dollar ticked up 0.2% to $0.7181.

In commodities, oil prices were subdued after their 10% drop in September, with U.S. crude futures at $39.91 per barrel and Brent futures at $42.33 a barrel.

Reuters

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies