Premarket: Stock market rally pauses ahead of U.S. jobs data

Global stocks hovered at a record high on Friday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time in five years and traders waited on crucial U.S. monthly jobs data for clues about whether the Federal Reserve would soon follow.

MSCI’s world share index was steady after touching an all-time high on Thursday, boosted by a frenzy for artificial intelligence stocks that lifted chipmaker Nvidia’s valuation beyond US$3-trillion earlier in the week.

Reaction in government bond markets and the euro to the ECB’s widely expected decision to cut its deposit rate from a record 4 per cent to 3.75 per cent was tepid, although the prospect of easier borrowing conditions for households and businesses has buoyed stocks.

Europe’s broad STOXX 600 share index, which traded flat in early trading on Friday, has gained 1.4 per cent this week and about 10 per cent year-to-date.

Britain’s FTSE 100 declined 0.59 per cent, Germany’s DAX slid 0.82 per cent and France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.8 per cent.

Markets were mostly moving sideways ahead of Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report that could support or derail a dominant market narrative that the jobs market is softening enough for inflation to fall consistently.

Economists expect the world’s largest economy added 185,000 new jobs last a month, a relatively modest gain that traders will likely celebrate after data on Wednesday showed U.S. job openings fell to their lowest in more than three years in April.

“If we see 180,000 or a slight uptick in the unemployment rate, this rally will start again,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

“But if we see a bigger miss or a bigger beat, then the situation would be quite different. The market is trying to see whether the current slowdown in U.S. economic data is Fed-supportive or problematic for earnings.”

Money market pricing implies traders see the Fed cutting rates from their 23-year high of 5.25-5.5 per cent by September, following a slew of similar moves across major economies.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday became the first G7 nation to trim its key policy rate. Sweden’s Riksbank and the Swiss National Bank have also kicked off their monetary easing cycles, supporting the global risk rally.

“You’ve got two of the G7 cutting rates ... it certainly opens the door further to the Fed,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG. “We’re not in the home straight, but we’ve certainly rounded the corner.”

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, a benchmark for borrowing rates globally, was firm at 4.29 per cent. The two-year yield, which tracks interest rate expectations , was 2 basis points (bps) higher at 4.7421 per cent, after declining for six straight sessions until Thursday.

Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar languished near an eight-week low against a basket of currencies, and was headed for a weekly loss of more than 0.5 per cent. The euro was flat at US$1.089 following a slight gain in the previous session.

Euro zone bonds were lacklustre on Friday, with Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rising 2 bps to 2.56 per cent, as investors reacted to a message from ECB president Christine Lagarde on Thursday that further rate cuts were not guaranteed. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

In Asia on Friday, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent and was on track to end the week nearly 3 per cent higher. Chinese stocks dropped 0.5 per cent after the Wall Street journal reported that Republican lawmakers wanted an import ban on Chinese battery suppliers linked to Ford and Volkswagen.

Nikkei closed 0.05 per cent lower at 38,683.93, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave back 0.6 per cent to end at 18,366.95.

The yen steadied at 155.66 per dollar, but is still within sight of late April’s 34-year lows.

Brent crude futures were last down 0.3 per cent to US$79.57 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$75.68. Spot gold traded steady at $2,376.55 an ounce.

- Reuters

