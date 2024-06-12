Premarket: Stocks advance ahead of Fed rate decision and U.S. inflation data

Global stocks rose on Wednesday, helped by positive sentiment in the technology sector, while the U.S. dollar held firm ahead of a key U.S. inflation report and Federal Reserve policy decision that could determine the near-term outlook for interest rates.

European markets rose, recovering some of the losses earlier this week stemming from nervousness over the political landscape in France, where President Emmanuel Macron called a snap vote at the weekend after his party was trounced in European Union elections by the far right.

Overnight on Wall Street, Apple surged 7 per cent to a record high a day after it unveiled new AI features meant to rekindle demand for iPhones. That helped the Nasdaq Composite rise 0.9 per cent and the S&P 500 gain 0.3 per cent to record closing highs.

Focus is now turning to the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data later in the day, which is forecast to rise a slim 0.1 per cent in May from a month earlier, but with the core up 0.3 per cent.

“The countdown is on, with the market going into full risk management mode,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

“I like to use U.S. core CPI m/m as my simple playbook guide, so any number that rounds to 0.2 per cent m/m could offer relief in risk markets and bring out USD sellers, while a number that rounds to 0.4 per cent could see U.S. two-year yields rise and with it the USD comes in hot.”

The MSCI All-World index rose 0.14 per cent on the day. In Europe, the STOXX 600 gained 0.5 per cent, rising for the first time in four days.

Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.61 per cent, Germany’s DAX added 0.36 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.22 per cent.

U.S. stock futures were up 0.1 per cent, indicating a modestly stronger start on Wall Street later.

On the Asian markets, Chinese blue chips ended the day mostly steady, as still-soft price data failing to lift sentiment much. Data showed on Wednesday that China’s consumer prices fell 0.1 per cent in May from a month earlier, missing forecasts. On an annual basis, they rose 0.3 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.66 per cent lower at 38,876.71, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.31 per cent to 17,937.84.

In the currency markets, the dollar index has held on to its post-payrolls gains since Friday, standing at 105.2 against its major peers.

The euro edged up 0.1 per cent to US$1.0752, but has fallen for the previous three days, on the back of nerves over the French election might mean for politics and policy.

French stocks and bonds have been battered this week, as political uncertainty has unnerved investors and prompted three ratings agencies to warn the snap election poses a risk to the country’s credit standing.

The euro is around its weakest in almost two years against the pound too. Sterling was up 0.14 per cent against the dollar at US$1.2757, shrugging off data that showed the British economy did not grow at all in April, after a strong start to 2024.

“The market had low expectations for the U.K. economy in April, and it duly delivered,” said Nicholas Hyett, investment manager at Wealth Club.

The Fed is not expected to make any change to interest rates at its policy meeting. Instead, the focus will be on whether it keeps three rate cuts in its “dot plot” projections for this year.

Futures imply 39 basis points of Fed easing for this year .

Treasuries, which rallied overnight on the robust result of a 10-year Treasury auction, steadied. The 10-year yield held at 4.402 per cent, after falling 7 bps in the previous session.

Oil prices extended gains for a third straight session. Brent futures rose 0.7 per cent to US$82.53 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures gained 0.9 per cent to US$78.62 a barrel.

Gold prices edged 0.1 per cent lower to US$2,314 per ounce.

- Reuters

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.