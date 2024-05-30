Premarket: Stocks, bonds steady after rate angst selloff

European stocks steadied on Thursday as bonds regained some ground after a selloff the day before on bets that global interest rates would stay higher for longer due to stickier inflation readings.

The dollar softened slightly as U.S. Treasury yields slipped back while commodity prices came under pressure on renewed expectations that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut rates any time soon.

The latest slowdown in the global risk rally has come on the back of data pointing to lingering inflationary pressures across major economies and a flood of bond sales lifting yields.

“There are two forces colliding here,” said Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro.

“It’s being driven by the very heavy government bond issuance and markets that are still afraid of interest rates staying higher for longer and sticky inflation.”

But for now, bond markets have steadied, which has supported equity markets in Europe.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.34 per cent, having fallen over 1 per cent on Wednesday. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.21 per cent, Germany’s DAX advanced 0.08 per cent and France’s CAC 40 added 0.24 per cent.

Wall Street futures were soft, with S&P and Nasdaq both shedding about 0.5 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year bund yield, which earlier touched a six-month high at 2.687 per cent, was down two basis points to 2.664 per cent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Data on Wednesday showed German inflation rose slightly more than forecast to 2.8 per cent in May, ahead of the closely watched wider euro zone bloc’s reading on Friday.

A higher-than-forecast inflation reading on Friday is unlikely to derail the European Central Bank from lowering borrowing costs next week but could have implications for future policy moves.

“The stickiness of services inflation remains a source of concern,” eToro’s Laidler said.

“It’s not enough to stop the ECB from cutting next week but it does call into question how quickly and how far they go after that.”

Markets are pricing in around 60 basis points of easing from the ECB this year, implying two quarter-point rate cuts and around a 40 per cent chance of a third.

The main highlight of the week for markets, however, is Friday’s U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report - the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. Expectations are for it to hold steady on a monthly basis.

“If we look at data that has led us to this point, I have a hard time believing a softer-than-expected PCE report will arrive on Friday,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

“From this perspective, PCE not ticking higher could be a welcome surprise. But should it heat up further from sticky levels, appetite for risk will be taken out the back for a good kicking.”

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Thursday having risen more than eight bps the day before, in part due to a weak debt auction. The benchmark 10-year yield was last at 4.5898 per cent, while the two-year yield stood at 4.9601 per cent.

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields notched fresh multi-year peaks on growing expectations that further rate hikes from the Bank of Japan could be imminent.

The 10-year JGB yield peaked at 1.1 per cent in early Asia trade, its highest since July 2011.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar softened, having earlier knocked the euro to an over two-week low of US$1.07885.

The yen last stood at 157.06 per dollar, having slid to a four-week low of 157.715 in the previous session.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six others including the euro and yen, was down 0.1 per cent, after a 0.5 per cent jump the day before.

Oil prices lost ground on worries over weak U.S. gasoline demand and higher-for-longer interest rates.

Brent fell 0.4 per cent US$83.24 per barrel while U.S. crude eased a similar amount to US$78.92 a barrel.

Spot gold similarly fell 0.2 per cent to US$2,333.28 an ounce.

- Reuters

