Premarket: Wall Street eyes return to record highs as stocks cheer trade reprieve

U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Monday, with chipmakers making handsome gains, as trade tensions between the United States and China eased after both sides agreed to restart talks.

Futures jumped more than 1% when trading resumed on Sunday, with the S&P 500 e-minis and the Dow e-minis hitting record highs early Monday as investors returned to riskier assets following the truce.

U.S. President Donald Trump offered concessions including no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in order to reduce tensions with Beijing.

Twenty-seven of the 28 Dow components trading before the bell were higher, with chipmakers that have a sizable revenue exposure to China climbing.

Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Micron Technology Inc gained between 3% and 4.6%.

The U.S. dollar gained against the safe-haven yen as Treasury yields rose and futures reined in bets for a half-point rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve this month.

“It (Trump-Xi G20 meeting) played out as well as possible,” said Hans Peterson, SEB Investment Management’s global head of asset allocation. “So it gives us time to digest and get a bit better activity in the global economy.”

Europe’s STOXX 600 climbed 1% and Japan’s Nikkei 2.1% to hit two-month highs. MSCI’s broadest global index added 0.3%, having just missed its best first half to a year.

Chinese blue chips jumped 2.6% to their highest since late April and Germany’s export-heavy DAX gained 1.5% to its highest since August. The Huawei hiatus and M&A activity pushed Europe’s tech sector to a one-year peak.

Central bank umbrella group, the Bank for International Settlements, had urged top central banks at the weekend to preserve their ammunition rather than deplete it chasing higher growth.

“I think the Fed expectations in the market are very aggressive. Possibly a bit too aggressive,” SEB’s Peterson said.

No deadline was set for a trade deal at the weekend G20 summit, however, and much damage has already been done. Two surveys of Chinese manufacturing showed activity contracting.

The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) held at 49.4 in June, just missing forecasts, while the Caixin/Markit PMI dropped to 49.4, the worst reading since January.

Surveys from Japan and South Korea showed similar slowdowns. So did the reading for the euro zone, which contracted for a fifth month running and at a faster pace than previously expected.

“Euro zone manufacturing remained stuck firmly in a steep downturn in June, continuing to contract at one of the steepest rates seen for over six years,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

There were some unusual issues, too. South Korea lagged, in part as Japan tightened restrictions on exports of high-tech materials in response to a South Korean ruling on war-time forced labor.

European Union leaders were struggling to agree on who will take over the EU’s top jobs. Swiss stocks seemed unfazed that they had been barred from EU exchanges amid a row between Brussels and Bern.

The post-G20 cheer dominated, though. In currency markets, safe havens like the yen and Swiss franc gave up some recent gains. The greenback rose 0.4% on the yen to 108.26 and 0.7% on the franc to 0.9830.

The U.S. dollar added 0.4% on a basket of currencies to 96.531 . The euro eased to $1.1350. The dollar went the other way on the Chinese yuan, dipping 0.4% to 6.8403.

The greenback’s gains hurt gold, which fell 1.5% to $1,388 per ounce.

Industrial metals did better. Copper scored a six-week high and oil prices rose as OPEC and its allies looked set to extend supply cuts at least until the end of 2019. Iraq joined top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia in endorsing the policy.

Brent crude futures rose $1.55, or 2.4%, to $66.31 a barrel. U.S. crude gained $1.35, or 2.3%, to $59.82.

