Canada’s main stock index rose for the second straight session on Wednesday on gains in gold miners, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting for clues on the rate hike path.

At 10:17 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index edged up 0.17%.

Gold miners rallied for a second day, up 1.6%, as spot gold prices hit a seven-month peak.

The energy sector, however, capped gains on the index, sliding 1.2% as concerns over weakening global demand weighed on crude prices.

“Oil dropped in a quick heartbeat. While that’s probably very good long term for the world economy, it’s not necessarily good for the Toronto Stock market, which has got a large proportion of oil and gas stocks that were the stalwarts in 2022,” said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.

In 2022, Canada’s benchmark index logged its first annual decline since 2018, shedding 8.4% due to the fallout of Russia-Ukraine war, rising interest rates and recession worries.

Investors are also keeping a close eye on minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting for clues on the outlook for interest rate hikes in the world’s largest economy. Among individual stocks, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce added 0.6% after the lender planned to appeal a New York judge’s order to pay $848 million in damages to private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management in a contract dispute tied to the 2008 global financial crisis.

Wall Street’s main indexes were subdued on Wednesday as data showed U.S. job openings fell less than expected, fueling investor anxiety about interest rate hikes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting minutes.

A survey from the Labor Department showed job openings fell 54,000 to 10.458 million on the last day of November, compared with expectations of 10 million job openings.

The data indicated a still tight labor market that could give the Fed cover to keep rates higher for longer.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc rose 0.6%, while electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc jumped 2.3%, with both the shares recovering from a searing drop in the previous session.

The gains eased some of the pressure on the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Microsoft Corp dropped 5.2% following a downgrade by brokerage UBS on worries over slowing growth for its cloud services and Office suite.

Consumer discretionary stocks rose 0.3%, while the tech sector fell 0.4%.

A separate report showed U.S. manufacturing contracted further in December. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its manufacturing PMI dropped to 48.4 last month from 49.0 in November, contracting for a second straight month.

Minutes from the Fed’s previous meeting, when it raised interest rates by half a percentage point and cautioned rates may need to remain higher for longer, are due to be released at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).

The Fed minutes could show the central bank’s internal deliberations entering a new phase where risks to economic growth and employment are given more standing, while curbing high inflation remains the top priority.

U.S. equities were pummeled in 2022 on worries of a recession due to aggressive monetary policy tightening, with the three main stock indexes logging their steepest annual losses since 2008.

“It’s a new year, but we’re stuck with the same macro conditions, which are still pretty discouraging,” said Dave Grecsek, managing director in investment strategy and research at Aspiriant.

“Two things that are really going to drive near-term market returns - whether Fed is going to stick to its word and be as firm with inflation and policy rates and whether the U.S. and the European economies enter recession.”

Market participants see a 68% chance of a 25-basis point rate hike from the Fed in February, and see rates peaking at 4.99% by June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 37.17 points, or 0.11%, at 33,099.20, the S&P 500 was up 0.44 points, or 0.01%, at 3,824.58, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 26.38 points, or 0.25%, at 10,360.61.

Salesforce Inc gained 2.8% on the enterprise software firm’s workforce reduction plans.

Reuters

