U.S. stock index futures edged lower at the start of a holiday-shortened week on Monday, as investors look ahead to speeches from Federal Reserve officials and a key inflation marker later in the week.

Both the S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow logged their best weekly percentage gains so far this year on Friday, with the Fed sticking to its guidance for three interest rate cuts this year.

Traders now see a 75% chance of the Fed bringing in the first cut in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool, up from around 55% at the start of last week.

However, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said late on Friday he now expects just a single quarter-point cut instead of the two he had projected, citing persistent inflation and stronger-than-anticipated economic data.

A slate of Fed officials, including Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, are set to speak later in the day.

The crucial February reading of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is due on Friday, when the U.S. markets will be shut for the Good Friday holiday.

A hot reading for the PCE index can dent market optimism around early rate-cuts.

Final estimates of fourth quarter GDP and a March consumer confidence reading are also due later in the next few days, which round off the last trading week of the March quarter.

At 5:15 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 44 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.75 points, or 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 32.75 points, or 0.18%.

Intel and Advanced Micro Devices fell over 2% each in premarket trading following a report that China has introduced guidelines to phase out U.S. microprocessors from the chipmakers from government personal computers and servers.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related stocks such as exchange operator Coinbase Global, crypto miner Riot Platforms and software firm MicroStrategy jumped between 2.7% and 5.1%, tracking a more than 5% advance in bitcoin prices.

Most megacap growth stocks edged lower, with Tesla lagging with an 0.8% decline.

AI-giant Nvidia rose 0.9%, after notching up its eleventh consecutive weekly gain.

United Airlines fell 2.1% after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it is increasing its oversight of the company.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Saturday signed into law a $1.2 trillion spending package, keeping the U.S. government funded through a fiscal year that began six months ago.

Investors kicked off a shortened week in subdued mood on Monday with stock benchmarks steady near last week’s lifetime highs as looming U.S. inflation data provides the next milestone in the summer rate cut narrative.

The dollar eased, with the threat of currency intervention from Japanese authorities and a government-driven rally in China’s yuan weighing on the U.S. currency.

The yen, however, was still within striking distance of a 32-year low as Japan’s top currency diplomat said on Monday the currency’s weakness did not reflect fundamentals, adding to the rhetoric of government officials who have stepped up warnings in recent days over the currency’s decline.

Crude oil prices rose on concerns over tighter global supply brought about by escalating conflicts in the Middle East, and attacks on energy infrastructure in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The MSCI All Country stock index was down 0.1%, though still only about 5 points below its all-time high of last Thursday.

In Europe, the STOXX index of 600 companies was a touch weaker at 509.4 points after hitting a lifetime high of 510.46 points last Friday. Goldman Sachs raised its 2024 target for the benchmark to 540 from 510, citing potential improvement in economic growth and rate cuts.

Jason Da Silva, director of global investment strategy at Arbuthnot Latham, said the Fed’s comments gave markets some comfort, and that Monday’s signs of consolidation in stocks should not be surprising after the momentum seen so far this year.

“The market is just taking in what it’s seen in the last week or two, but unless there are any major surprises in either inflation or growth, it’s hard to see where the market cracks come through,” Da Silva said, adding that he was watching oil prices closely, given the impact any big rise could have on reviving inflationary pressures.

The main data event of the week will be the U.S. core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index on Friday, which is seen rising 0.3% in February, keeping the annual pace at 2.8%. Analysts say that anything higher would be taken as a setback to bets for a Fed rate cut in June.

Many markets are closed for Easter on Friday, when the PCE data is due for release, so the full reaction will have to wait until next week.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell was sufficiently dovish last week to leave futures implying around a 74% chance of a June easing, up from 55% a week earlier.

Powell will participate in a moderated discussion at a policy conference on Friday, while Fed governors Lisa Cook and Christopher Waller are also appearing this week.

Europe has its own inflation tests with consumer price data out from France, Italy, Belgium and Spain, ahead of the overall EU CPI report on April 3.

Sweden’s central bank meets on Wednesday and is generally expected to keep rates at 4.0%, though a surprise easing by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) last week has markets anticipating a dovish statement.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei dipped 1.1%, having spiked 5.6% last week to a fresh all-time peak as the yen weakened.

Even a shift away from super-easy policies by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could not dent the dollar, as investors assumed it was not the start of a series of hikes and futures imply a rate of just 20 basis points by year end.

The dollar was trading at 151.34 yen, having climbed 1.6% last week to a peak of 151.86. Markets are wary of testing 152.00 as that is a level that has drawn Japanese intervention in the past.

The euro was trading at $1.08145, having been dragged down in the wake of the Swiss franc after the SNB’s rate cut.

The strength of the dollar had taken some shine off gold, though the metal was edging higher again to $2,165 an ounce , after hitting a record peak of $2,217.79 last week.

Oil prices were underpinned by Ukraine’s attacks on Russian refineries, along with data showing a fall in U.S. rig counts.

Brent rose 0.3% to $85.66 a barrel, while U.S. crude firmed 0.3% to $80.91 per barrel.

Reuters