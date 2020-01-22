 Skip to main content

Market News

Register
AdChoices

Premarket: World stocks shake off China virus worries, U.S. dollar gains

Marc Jones
LONDON
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

World stock markets looked to be getting back to full strength on Wednesday, as updates from China about the spread of a new flu-like coronavirus raised hopes the outbreak would be contained.

Worries about contagion, particularly as millions travel for upcoming Lunar New Year festivities, have knocked the world’s top equity markets off record peaks.

The outbreak has revived memories of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2002-03, a coronavirus outbreak that killed nearly 800 people.

Story continues below advertisement

This time, China’s response and candour -- in contrast to the SARS epidemic -- have helped reassure investors concerned about the possible global fallout.

China’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday there were 440 cases of the new virus, with nine deaths so far. Measures are now in place to minimize public gatherings in the most-affected regions.

Stocks in London, Frankfurt and Paris scored early gains of 0.1% to 0.2%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.5% before the Wall Street open.

Shanghai stocks recovered from an early 1.4% drop to end higher. Japan’s Nikkei, South Korea’s Kospi index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng had all risen by more than half a percentage point overnight. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shrugged off worries to hit a record high.

Italian government bond yields rose as much as 8 basis points on reports the leader of the country’s 5-Star party and foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, will step down.

It was the biggest sell-off in a month and raised the risk of another snap election in Europe’s fourth-largest economy, since 5-Star is part of Italy’s coalition government.

“The initial reaction was to sell because of the heightened political uncertainty,” said Luca Cazzulani, a strategist at UniCredit in Milan. “But there is no outright link between de Maio’s resignation and a collapse of the government.”

Story continues below advertisement

With markets generally rising, safe plays such as gold and the Japanese yen were weaker. The dollar was rising towards the highs it reached in December against the other top world currencies.

The coronavirus outbreak has spread from its origin in Wuhan, China, to the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. The World Health Organization meets later on Wednesday to consider whether the outbreak is an international emergency.

“The call here is not that the virus is done or nipped in the bud by any means,” said Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets. “But there have been no big further reported outbreaks, and the response from the Chinese authorities has been very, very positive”.

SARS FLASHBACK

Airlines, other travel-exposed stocks and retailers vulnerable to shifts in consumer sentiment have borne the brunt of selling in the past two days, along with the Chinese yuan.

MSCI’s airline industry index posted its biggest daily drop in more than three months on Tuesday. Airline shares were still falling on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“While details on the coronavirus are scant, we reckon that the SARS period could offer some clues as to how markets could pan out,” analysts at Singapore’s DBS Bank said. “The trends are clear: Yields and stock prices fell in the first few months of the SARS outbreak and rebounded thereafter.”

So far, the yield on U.S. 10-year government bonds has stabilised after Tuesday’s drop, sitting at 1.78% in European trading.

Spot gold gave back some gains to trade at $1,555 per ounce and the yuan eased in the onshore market to 6.8997 per dollar.

Oil prices also settled back as traders figured a well-supplied global market would be able to absorb disruptions that have cut Libya’s crude production.

Brent crude was down 0.31% at $64.39 a barrel and U.S. crude fell 0.43% to $58.13 a barrel.

Reuters

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies