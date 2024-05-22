Premarket: Stocks slip on inflation jitters, offsetting Nvidia hopes

Share markets fell on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected inflation in Britain offset investor hopes that AI-heavyweight Nvidia could meet sky-high expectations, with the market also waiting for possible clues on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to bring down interest rates.

European stocks dipped 0.3 per cent in early trading, after earlier being poised for slim gains. Britain’s FTSE 100 declined 0.3 per cent, Germany’s DAX retreated 0.3 per cent and France’s CAC 40 gave back 0.53 per cent.

Inflation in Britain fell by less than expected in April and a key core measure barely dropped, sparking a jump in the pound and in British government bond yields, as well as prompting investors to cut their bets on a Bank of England interest rate cut in June.

The data underscored jitters over whether central banks would move as quickly as markets hope to reduce interest rates.

Still, investors awaited an earnings report from U.S. artificial intelligence-heavyweight Nvidia, which is set to report after the market close.

Nvidia’s earnings are set to provide the latest test for a U.S. stock market rally that has taken indexes to record highs this year, with the firm’s influence on broader markets growing.

With Nvidia’s chips the gold standard in AI, its results are widely seen as a barometer for the burgeoning AI industry, whose evolution has stoked investor enthusiasm and helped drive the bull run in U.S. stocks.

Turbulence could follow, with options priced for a swing of 8.7 per cent in either direction, worth US$200-billion in market value.

“This is a pivotal event,” Deutsche Bank analysts wrote. “It might seem strange that markets are hanging on the results of a single company, but over recent quarters, the release has become one of the most important events on the macro calendar.”

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were flat.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was also flat.

Earlier, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.3 per cent, having already climbed for four straight weeks to reach a two-year top. Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.85 per cent lower at 38,617.10, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.13 per cent to 19,195.60.

The dollar edged lower ahead of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting due later in the day.

The minutes should confirm the Fed’s next rate move is still likely down, but policymakers first need more confidence that inflation has resumed its downtrend.

Fed fund futures imply about a 66-per-cent chance of a rate cut by September and have 43 basis points of easing priced in for this year.

After the British inflation data, the pound climbed 0.3 per cent at US$1.2729, near two-month highs.

The euro was trading steady at US$1.0851, just off its recent top of US$1.0895.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s central bank offered a sobering assessment of its inflation problems, warning that rates would have to be higher for longer to bring them to heel in a shock to local markets.

That saw the kiwi dollar jump 0.9 per cent to a one-month high of US$0.6151 as bond yields spiked, while it surged to 17-year peaks on the relatively low-yielding yen.

Oil prices fell for a third straight session on the expectations the Fed may keep U.S. interest rates higher for longer due to sustained inflation, potentially impacting fuel use in the world’s largest oil consumer.

Brent crude futures were down 1.3 per cent to US$81.76 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures slipped 1.6 per cent to US$77.44.

Gold prices inched lower but hovered above the key US$2,400 level. Spot gold was 0.3 per cent lower at US$2,415.33 an ounce after bullion hit a record high of US$2,449.89 on Monday.

- Reuters

