Premarket: Stocks test footing ahead of U.S. inflation data, Fed meeting

European assets tried to find some footing on Tuesday, a day after the announcement of a snap election in France had driven them lower, while investor attention began to turn to the double whammy of U.S. inflation data and a Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was 0.37 per cent lower in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.54 per cent, Germany’s DAX slid 0.31 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was down 0.28 per cent.

The euro slipped 0.16 per cent to US$1.075 after shedding 0.33 per cent the day before, and French government bonds remained under pressure, and its 10-year yield rose 2 basis points to 3.26 per cent having jumped 8 bps on Monday.

With Germany’s 10-year yield steady at 2.67 per cent, the spread between the two, a gauge of the premium investors require to hold French debt rather than the euro zone benchmark, widened to 58.6 basis points , its most since January.

The far-right National Rally was forecast on Monday to win a snap election in France but fall short of an absolute majority in the first opinion poll published after President Emmanuel Macron’s shock decision to dissolve parliament.

“Snap elections in France was a surprise and raises concern over the reform process when the deficit picture in France is already weak,” Mohit Kumar, chief Europe economist at Jefferies, said in a note.

“However, we do not think that political uncertainty opens the door for instability in the Euro area or a break-up of the Euro area. Hence, we would not translate a short France view into a short Italy or Spain view.”

Across the channel, investors were digesting data signalling Britain’s labour market showed more signs of cooling in April as the unemployment rate rose.

While this is unwelcome news for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of a July 4 election, it could enable the Bank of England to cut interest rates in August. Next week’s inflation data will offer a better guide however.

Investors in British mid-caps welcomed the news with the sector share index up 0.3 per cent. The pound was down a fraction against the dollar at US$1.2723, though the 10 year gilt yield fell 2 basis points to 4.30 per cent.

Elsewhere, markets gave a muted reaction to Apple’s long-awaited AI strategy, which integrates “Apple Intelligence” technology across a suite of apps. The iPhone maker’s shares shed 0.3 per cent in after hours trade, having slipped 1.9 per cent in normal hours on Monday.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both eased 0.1 per cent.

Moves in Asia were mostly modest, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipping 0.5 per cent in thin trade. Chinese blue chips fell 1.2 per cent, having been shut on Monday, while the yuan hit a seven-month low.

Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.25 per cent higher at 39,134.79, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.09 per cent to 18,176.34.

The biggest scheduled economic developments of the week are due on Wednesday, with U.S. consumer price inflation and the Federal Reserve policy decision.

The Fed is considered certain to hold steady at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, with the focus on whether it keeps three rate cuts in its “dot plot” projections for this year.

“We expect the dots to show two cuts in 2024, four cuts in 2025, three cuts in 2026 and a slight tick up in the longer-run or neutral rate,” said analysts at Goldman Sachs in a note.

“We think the leadership would prefer a two-cut baseline to retain flexibility, but a one-cut baseline is a possible risk, especially if core CPI surprises to the upside on Wednesday.”

The consumer price index is forecast to rise a slim 0.1 per cent in May, but with the core up 0.3 per cent.

The other central bank meeting this week is the Bank of Japan, which might decide to taper its bond buying at a policy meeting ending on Friday, as a step toward another rate hike.

Assuming markets aren’t disappointed by the size of the change, this could support the embattled yen. The dollar was up 0.2 per cent at 157.38 yen, its highest in a week

Gold was just above one-month lows at US$2,306 an ounce, after getting whiplashed by the pullback in market pricing for U.S. rate cuts.

Oil prices consolidated Monday’s 3-per-cent rally, as investors awaited monthly oil supply and demand data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and OPEC on Tuesday, and the International Energy Agency on Wednesday.

Brent futures were steady at US$81.62 a barrel.

- Reuters

