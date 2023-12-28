Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher in light trading on the penultimate trading day of 2023, while the benchmark S&P 500 hovered around its all-time high on hopes of early interest rate cuts next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.00 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 37,661.52.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.86 points, or 0.10%, at 4,786.44, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 42.92 points, or 0.28%, to 15,142.10 at the opening bell.

The TSX opened down 0.1%.

On the commodities front, crude oil prices fell around 1% as concerns eased about shipping disruptions along the Red Sea route, even as tensions in the Middle East continue to fester.

Gold prices were steady after hitting more than a three-week high earlier in the day, while copper prices retreated from their highest level in nearly five months.

Other base metal prices were also declining, while iron ore futures also slipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended higher for the third straight session on Wednesday, touching its highest closing level since May 2022.

The benchmark Canadian index eyes a more than 8% rise for the year, with information technology on track to be the best-performing sector, up over 50% year-to-date.

Trading is expected to be light, with only a few trading days left in 2023.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, gained 0.2%, with European shares steady, just shy of a 23-month high hit two weeks ago, and were on course for gains of about 13% this year.

The S&P 500 has climbed 14% in just two months to come within a whisker of its all-time closing peak, while its price to earnings ratio is up by a quarter on the year at 24.0.

“With little news to trade over the holidays, markets have just continued doing what they were doing previously – taking Treasury yields lower, equities higher – and in effect pricing the kindest of soft landings that has consequently seen the dollar continue to sell-off,” said Nick Rees FX analyst at Monex Europe.

An absence of major news has not stopped investors from ramping up bets on rapid-fire rate cuts next year from the Federal Reserve.

Futures now imply an 88% chance of a rate cut as early as March, a huge swing from a month ago when the probability was just 21%.

The market has about 157 basis points of easing priced in for 2024, and sees rates reaching 3.00-3.25% over 2025.

“The rapid decline in inflation is likely to lead the Fed to cut early and fast to reset the policy rate from a level that most participants will likely soon see as far offside,” wrote analysts at Goldman Sachs in a note.

“We expect three consecutive 25bp cuts in March, May, and June, followed by one cut per quarter until the funds rate reaches 3.25-3.5% in 2025 Q3. Our forecast implies 5 cuts in 2024 and 3 more cuts in 2025.”

Earlier, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added another 1.4%, to be up about 11% in two months and at its highest since August, boosted by gains in Chinese stocks.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.5% and mainland blue chips gained 2.3%, as beaten down valuations finally began to attract interest from investors.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes stood at 3.817%, having hit a five-month low overnight. The two-year yield was down at 4.262%, having been as high as 5.295% as recently as October.

The declines, while consistent with the overall trend, were helped by robust demand at a 5 year Treasury auction.

The falls weighed broadly on the U.S. dollar and lifted the euro to its highest since July at $1.11395. The single currency was last at $1.1113, having gained 2% so far this month to within sight of its 2023 top of $1.1276.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, fell to a fresh five-month low of 100.61. The index is on course for a 2.7% decline this year, snapping two straight years of strong gains. [FRX/]

“Investors are placing more weight on Fed expectations driving currencies, than the signalling from other central banks like the ECB,” said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank.

“In part, that’s because the Fed also has more impact on the overall global risk environment, which has become more risk friendly and thereby also less USD positive.”

The dollar also lost ground to the yen at 140.86 yen , having shed 4.7% for the month so far. It is still up sharply for the year as the Bank of Japan takes a glacial approach to tightening its super-easy policies.

In an interview published on Wednesday, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said he was in no rush to unwind those loose policies as the risk of inflation running well above 2% and accelerating was small.