At midday: TSX sits flat as energy stocks drop with oil prices

Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday and was on track to end a four-week long rally, as energy shares declined on the back of falling oil prices.

At 11:45 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 4.06 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 16,571.74.

Five of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, led by a 2-per-cent fall in energy sector.

Oil prices fell on Friday and were on track to halt a seven-week bull run amid efforts to resume Russian oil flows that were interrupted by contamination.

Also pressuring the sector was a 2.7-per-cent drop in shares of Imperial Oil after the oil refiner cut its 2019 spending forecast due to extreme cold weather, production cuts enforced by Alberta’s government and weak refining margins.

Majority stakeholder in Imperial Oil, Exxon Mobil Corp., reported first-quarter profit that missed forecasts due to lower oil and gas prices and weakness across its businesses that outweighed modest production gains.

The financials sector edged up 0.2 per cent, while industrials fell 0.4 per cent.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 1.7 per cent as gold rose on Friday and the dollar fell after data suggested an acceleration of U.S. growth was driven by temporary factors that are likely to reverse in the coming quarters.

Global stock markets mostly edged higher on Friday as data showing U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter offset corporate earnings disappointments, while the dollar fell against a basket of currencies.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product increased at a 3.2-per-cent annualized rate.

“(Stock) markets have been very strong all year, and this confirms that things are going fine, but we could see some volatility as investors dissect these numbers,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

The jump in U.S. economic growth was driven by a smaller trade deficit and the largest accumulation of unsold merchandise since 2015, temporary factors that are likely to reverse in the coming quarters.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was 0.33 per cent lower at 97.882. The index, which hit a 23-month high earlier in the session, is up 0.5 per cent for the week.

Global stocks were mixed near flat. Tech shares weighed on the U.S. market, with Intel Corp down sharply after it cut its full-year revenue forecast and missed quarterly sales estimate for its key data center business. Exxon Mobil and Chevron also were lower following results Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.46 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 26,486.54, the S&P 500 gained 4.43 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 2,930.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.84 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 8,109.84.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.16 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.18 per cent.

The GDP release sets the stage for a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week, when investors will try to anticipate how the U.S. central bank will react to mostly resilient indicators of late.

The rebound has not been mirrored in inflation, which remains subdued across much of the developed world, prompting a host of central banks to turn dovish.

Just this week central banks in Sweden and Canada have backed off plans to tighten, while the Bank of Japan tried to dispel doubts about its accommodative stance by pledging to keep rates at super-low levels for at least one more year.

The Federal Reserve next week is expected to reaffirm its patient stance. A Reuters poll of analysts published on Thursday found most believed the Fed was done with tightening altogether.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 9/32 in price to yield 2.5036 per cent, from 2.534 per cent late on Thursday.

U.S. crude fell 3.68 per cent to $62.81 per barrel.

Reuters