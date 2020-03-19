 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Market News

Register
AdChoices

Premarket: U.S. dollar gains; ECB stimulus boosts bonds

Tom Wilson and Tom Westbrook
LONDON/SINGAPORE
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The U.S. dollar surged on Thursday as extraordinary steps by central banks across the world to cope with a coronavirus-induced financial rout had mixed success.

The dollar gained against the British pound to its highest since 1985, last up 0.8% at $1.1535, as investors rushed to secure liquidity.

Against a basket of six major currencies the dollar gained 0.6%, near a more-than-three-year high touched a day earlier. Bond markets recovered after the European Central Bank pledged late on Wednesday to buy 750 billion euros ($820 billion) in sovereign debt through 2020. That brought the ECB’s planned purchases for this year to 1.1 trillion euro, with the new purchases alone worth 6% of the euro zone’s GDP.

Story continues below advertisement

Sovereign bond yields in Italy and across the euro zone dropped after the ECB’s emergency measures, and European stocks arrested their rout.

“The announcement (the ECB) has made has gone some way to comforting markets that borrowing costs in those economies won’t be allowed to spiral higher,” said Mike Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Europe’s broad Euro STOXX 600 eked out a 1.2% gain in early trading, with most indexes in Frankfurt up a 1.5% and Paris climbing 3.3%. London’s FTSE added 0.6%.

Equities remained shaky elsewhere as the dollar rose. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slumped by 4% slump. Korea and Taiwan led the losses as the index plunged to a four-year low, with circuit breakers triggered in Seoul, Jakarta and Manila.

MSCI’s world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was down 0.2%.

Wall Street futures were pointing to gains of 0.1%..

ITALIAN YIELDS FALL

Story continues below advertisement

Italy, which has seen its borrowing costs jump in recent days, led the drop in yields after the ECB move. Its two-year bond yields slumped by than 100 basis points to 0.41% , heading for its biggest one-day fall since 1996. Italy’s 10-year bond yields slid as much as 90 bps to 1.40% .

The gap over safer German Bund yields tightened almost 100 bps from Wednesday’s closing levels and were set for the biggest daily drop since the 2011 euro one crisis.

Markets elsewhere failed to respond to central bank action. Before the ECB move, the U.S. Federal Reserve promised a liquidity facility for money market mutual funds and the Bank of Japan made two unscheduled bond purchases totalling 1.3 trillion yen ($12 billion). The Australian central bank slashed interest rates to a record low of 0.25%.

Traders reported huge strains in bond markets, however, as distressed funds sold any liquid asset to cover losses in stocks and redemptions from investors.

Benchmark 10-year sovereign bond yields in New Zealand, Malaysia, Korea and Singapore and Thailand surged as prices tumbled, and U.S. 10 year Treasuries rose 10 basis points through the session.

“Not only central banks, but governments are throwing everything at the economy right now, but markets aren’t responding” said Luca Paolini, chief strategist Pictet Asset Management.

Story continues below advertisement

Commodities fell as the virus outbreak worsened. The pandemic has killed almost 9,000 people globally, infected more than 218,000 and prompted widespread emergency lockdowns.

Gold fell 1% before regaining some of those losses. Copper hit its down-limit in Shanghai.

Oil steadied after an overnight plunge to an 18-year low in Asian trade. Brent was up $2.14 to $27.02.

J.P. Morgan economists forecast the U.S. economy will shrink 14% in the next quarter and the Chinese economy will drop more than 40% on an annualised basis in the current one.

“There is no longer doubt that the longest global expansion on record will end this quarter,” they said in a note. “The key outlook issue now is gauging the depth and the duration of the 2020 recession.”

Reuters

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies