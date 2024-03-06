Futures for Canada’s main stock index jumped on Wednesday, ahead of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate verdict and the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony, while higher crude prices also supported gains.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.6% at 6:51 a.m. ET, mirroring gains in their Wall Street peers.

The BoC’s monetary policy decision is due at 9:45 a.m. ET. The central bank is expected to hold its key overnight rate steady at 5%, economists said, even though data have shown inflation easing and economic growth sputtering.

The BoC had held its key overnight rate at its last meeting on Jan. 24, after data showed that inflation in the country was sticky, as opposed to a resilient U.S. economy.

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as investors awaited testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before Congress that could help determine the central bank’s monetary policy path.

Powell kicks off two days of testimony with a hearing at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) before the House Financial Services Committee, explaining to lawmakers why he is confident price pressures will keep easing without upending the job market or conversely why the window for a “soft landing” may be narrowing.

“Powell is likely to stick to the narrative of patience and data dependency this week, but given the intense market focus on Fed timing, there is potential for a market reaction, particularly in the Q&A,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.

Wall Street indexes closed more than 1% lower on Tuesday amid weakness in market leaders Tesla and Apple and as investor focus shifted to Powell and the Fed after signs of sticky inflation in February dampened hopes of early interest rate cuts.

Traders see a 69.1% chance of the first rate cut this year in June, as per CME Group’s FedWatch tool. At the start of 2024, they were betting on March as the starting point for the Fed’s easing cycle.

Investors will also be tracking private payrolls and job openings data, due later in day, ahead of the crucial nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

At 6:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 73 points, or 0.19%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 14.75 points, or 0.29%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 105.75 points, or 0.59%.

Megacap growth and technology stocks rose in premarket trading, with Tesla recovering 0.9% after a 3.9% slide in the previous session, while AI darling Nvidia rose 1.1%.

U.S.-listed shares of China’s JD.com advanced 11.9% after the e-commerce group reported fourth-quarter revenue above estimates and upsized its share repurchase program.

Shares of cryptocurrency-linked companies such as Coinbase Global and MicroStrategy gained 5.8% and 11.3%, respectively, as bitcoin rebounded.

CrowdStrike Holdings soared 24.3% after the company forecast annual results above Wall Street estimates, lifted by strong enterprise spending on cybersecurity to counter rising online threats.

Other cybersecurity stocks Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet and Zscaler rose between 4% and 4.6%.

World shares sat just below record highs on Wednesday and the 10-year Treasury yield rose from a one-month low as traders awaited congressional testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, one of several potentially market-moving events in the coming days.

Also on the docket are the announcement of the British budget and U.S job openings data, both on Wednesday, China’s ongoing annual parliament meeting, the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, and U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

In emerging markets, Egypt’s central bank let the pound tumble to record lows and hiked interest rates by 600 basis points at an unscheduled meeting, marking the start of a long-awaited devaluation with markets expecting talks between the government and the International Monetary Fund over an augmentation of the fund’s programme could come to fruition soon.

Back in developed markets, Europe’s broad STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%, trading just off Monday’s all-time high.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5%, helped by a bounceback in Hong Kong, where the benchmark was up 1.7%, though Chinese onshore bluechips dipped.

Beijing on Tuesday, set a widely expected 5% growth target for 2024 at its key parliament meeting that lacked major stimulus measures.

British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt will begin delivering his budget speech to Parliament in early afternoon in Britain, though it was not expected to cause significant ructions in global markets - unlike the fiscal announcement in 2022 that brought about the end of Liz Truss’s brief period as prime minister.

“The government doesn’t have a lot of wiggle room, so it will likely be quite dull for sterling in comparison with 2022 - one silver lining for markets from the Liz Truss budget is that it has ensured future governments will have to maintain a high degree of prudence,” said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

“Then we have Powell, but there has been so much Fedspeak in the past weeks, which - alongside the data - has been successful in pushing back expectations of early interest rate cuts, so I think payrolls data could have more market impact.”

Markets currently expect the Fed to begin cutting rates in June. At the start of 2024, traders had seen cuts as soon as the Fed’s March 20 meeting.

“It is labour market week in the U.S. we have (job opening data) today, and payrolls Friday. January was a bit murky and came as a setback from the six-month trend that we’ve had, so what everyone is going to try to understand is whether January was a fluke,” said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier.

Non-farm payrolls in January came in much higher than expected suggesting growth in the world’s largest economy was still strong, potentially deterring the Fed from cutting rates.

Tuesday data showed U.S. services industry growth slowed slightly, sending 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to one-month lows. The benchmark yield ticked up 3 basis points on Wednesday, to 4.16%, with Germany’s 10-year yield likewise moving 3 basis points higher to 2.35%. [US/] [EUR/GVD]

China’s 10-year bond yield fell to a 22-year low on expectations that authorities would keep monetary conditions easy.

Volatility remained low in currency markets, though the Japanese yen yen strengthened to 149.73 per dollar, on reports that some Bank of Japan board members think it would be appropriate to lift rates from negative territory at the March meeting.

The euro last was up 0.16% at $1.08730.

In cryptocurrency, bitcoin was hovering around $66,700, having breached a record high of $69,202 in the previous session, fuelled by investors pouring money into U.S. spot exchange-traded crypto products.

Spot gold wobbled and was at $2,126.3 an ounce after touching an all-time high of $2,141.59 on Tuesday.

U.S. crude rose 0.88% to $78.84 per barrel and Brent was at $82.66, up 0.74% on the day.

