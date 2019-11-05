The close: TSX finishes flat despite rise in energy stocks

The U.S. dollar and crude prices rose on Tuesday, spurred by continuing optimism a U.S.-China trade deal may be near, while a rally in global equity markets edged higher after China pressed U.S. President Donald Trump to remove recently imposed tariffs.

MSCI’s gauge of global stock markets set a fresh 21-month high and the Nasdaq and Dow Jones industrial average hit new intraday record peaks.

U.S. and European government bond yields climbed, lifted by trade optimism and more upbeat economic data. China’s push to remove more U.S. tariffs imposed in September as part of a “phase one” trade deal boosted optimism a trade deal was near.

“You’re seeing a continuation of optimism around a potential trade agreement to come with China as referenced by the potential removal of tariffs in December,” said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles. “It’s just another leg towards a potential agreement.”

Solid corporate earnings and upbeat data also provided equities a lift. More than three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far have beaten profit expectations, Refinitiv data showed.

ISM’s services data showed a reading of 54.7 in October from 52.6 the prior month, or above expectations of 53.4, according to economists polled by Reuters. The data was the latest to ease lingering concerns about a slowdown in the U.S. economy.

Canada’s main stock index closed flat on Tuesday, as energy shares rallied to counter a sharp drop in gold stocks as trade-related optimism boosted risk appetite.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.11 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 16,681.92.

The energy sector climbed 1.2 per cent as crude prices rose.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was 0.1 per cent higher as gold futures fell as investors pulled out of the safe-haven metal.

Tech stocks were down 2.1 per cent as Shopify Inc. slid 4 per cent and Constellation Software Inc. fell 3.3 per cent.

Leading the index were Endeavour Mining Corp., up 8.6 per cent, Finning International Inc., up 8.1 per cent, and Encana Corp., higher by 7.8 per cent.

Lagging shares were Great Canadian Gaming Corp., down 7.9 per cent, OceanaGold Corp., down 7.0 per cent, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc., lower by 5.6 per cent

Data on Tuesday showed Canada’s trade deficit narrowed in September to $978-million, compared with a revised August deficit of $1.24-billion, as exports and imports declined. Along with October jobs report due on Friday, both could help guide expectations for the central bank’s policy outlook.

MSCI’s gauge of stock indexes in 47 countries edged higher by 0.05 per cent. The pan-European STOXX 600 index of small, mid-sized and large stocks and the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional shares both rose 0.2 per cent.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.52 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 27,492.63, the S&P 500 lost 3.64 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 3,074.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.48 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 8,434.68.

In Asia, optimism was helped by the People’s Bank of China’s cut in its medium-term lending rate, the first since early 2016. It was only a token 5 basis points to 3.25 per cent, but it underscored Beijing’s ongoing desire to support the economy.

Oil prices rose more than 1 per cent on hopes of a trade deal while gold fell more than 1 per cent, en route to its biggest one-day dip in more than a month.

Also driving crude higher were remarks by OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo, who said the oil market outlook for 2020 may be brighter than previously forecast, appearing to downplay any need for deeper production cuts.

Brent crude futures for January delivery settled 83 cents higher at $62.96 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 69 cents to settle at $57.23 a barrel.

The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc slid, as did gold.

The dollar index rose 0.48 per cent, with the euro down 0.55 per cent to $1.1065. The Japanese yen weakened 0.59 per cent versus the greenback at 109.23 per dollar.

U.S. gold futures settled down 1.8 per cent at $1,483.70.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 21/32 in price to yield 1.8619 per cent. The S&P financial sector was the biggest gainer of the 11 sectors.

A steady rise in bond yields has been a big tailwind for financial stocks and has been one of the biggest contributors to the continued strength in equities, James said.

“Outside some significant macroeconomic downside shock, the market continues to reluctantly trade higher,” he said.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury barely yielded 1.5 per cent in early October.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield rose as high as -0.308 per cent , while the French 10-year hit -0.006 per cent to within striking distance of positive territory.

