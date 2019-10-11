At the open: TSZ rises on U.S.-China trade optimism

Energy stocks helped Canada's main stock index open higher on Friday, as oil prices were lifted by reports of an Iranian tanker attack, with optimism over signs of a detente in the U.S.-China trade war lifting sentiment.

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.72 points, or 0.4%, at 16,488.4.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a four-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after domestic data showing a much bigger-than-expected jobs gain in September supported bets for the Bank of Canada to keep interest rates on hold this month.

The Canadian economy added 53,700 jobs in September, the second straight month of robust jobs gains, Statistics Canada data showed. Analysts had forecast a gain of 10,000 jobs

Chances of a Bank of Canada interest rate cut at the Oct. 30 policy decision dipped to 7% from 9% before the data, the overnight index swaps market indicated.

The central bank has kept its benchmark rate on hold at 1.75% this year even as other central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, have eased.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% higher at 1.3218 to the greenback, or 75.65 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since Sept. 12 at 1.3206.

Rising investor hopes for a partial trade deal between the United States and China, as top negotiators from the two countries geared up to meet for a second day of talks, added to support for the loonie.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so its economy could benefit from reduced trade uncertainty.

Oil prices climbed after Iranian media said a state-owned oil tanker had been struck by missiles in the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia, but bearish oil demand forecasts soon pulled crude off session highs. U.S. crude oil futures were up 1.20% at $54.19 a barrel.

U.S. stocks opened strongly on Friday, as investors expected top-level trade talks between the United States and China to result in a partial trade deal and delay planned U.S. tariff increases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197.53 points, or 0.75%, at the open to 26,694.20.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 24.94 points, or 0.85%, at 2,963.07. The Nasdaq Composite gained 96.56 points, or 1.21%, to 8,047.34 at the opening bell.

The three main indexes ended the previous session higher after gaining more than 1% in early trading on Thursday following optimism that the two sides could cool off their row before more U.S. tariffs kick in next week.

President Donald Trump said trade talks between the U.S. and Chinese officials on Thursday went well, and is set to meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Analysts said equity markets have grown hungry for some sort of breakthrough in the latest round of negotiations.

“Over the last couple of months, we have seen firms taking a hit from the uncertainty around trade and markets will be looking for any clues to remove that uncertainty,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“It is still going to be a one step forward, two steps backward tone with the talks, but there are hopes of a de-escalation.”

