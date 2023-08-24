European and Asian shares gained on Thursday after blockbuster results from tech darling Nvidia boosted Wall Street, while a retreat in government bond yields eased pressure on borrowing costs, further boosting sentiment.

European stocks hit one-week highs, gaining 0.8% as chipmakers gained following Nvidia’s revenue forecast. Tech stocks jumped 1.8%, while real estate stocks also rose, adding as much as 2%.

A round of soft manufacturing surveys on Wednesday has also revived hopes central banks are approaching the end of their interest rate rises.

That, however, may change depending on what clues about interest rates Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives at an annual central bank summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

“To see what Jerome Powell now says in the light of some weaker underlying economic data - How he’s going to message? Are we at the peak? Are we going to hold? - I think it’s the absolutely crucial thing,” said Robert Alster, chief investment officer at Close Brothers Asset Management.

Wall Street was set for gains, with S&P 500 futures gauges up 0.6%.

U.S. stocks had ended sharply higher on Wednesday as shares of Nvidia jumped nearly 10% in trading after the bell, hitting an all-time high after its third-quarter revenue forecast beat expectations by billions of dollars.

The forecast demonstrated that a boom in generative AI technologies that can read and write in human-like ways - and powered almost exclusively by Nvidia’s chips - shows no signs of slowing down.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, gained 0.3%.

EASING YIELDS

Government bond yields eased, adding to a sense of relief across markets.

Euro zone yields edged lower, hitting multi-week lows, while the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes reached 4.21%, compared with its U.S. close of 4.198% on Wednesday, when it eased from near-16-year highs after weak business activity data from the United States and the euro zone.

Earlier, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed up 1.5%, also lifted by Nvidia’s bullish outlook.

Still, the index is down about 8% so far this month due to the weakness in China’s economy and yuan, as well as some gloomy factory readings from Japan, which also left sentiment fragile.

China stocks also rebounded on Thursday with the blue-chip CSI300 index advancing 0.7%.

In currency markets, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, added 0.2%, and remains higher for the month.

The euro was down 0.1% against the dollar, which earlier nursed some losses against Asian currencies, clipped by the softer-than-expected global economic data.

The Chinese yuan inched higher as the central bank continued to fix the daily mid-point at stronger-than-expected levels.

“With the Chinese currency edging higher today, foreign capital has flowed back into and helped stabilise China’s stock markets,” Zhang Zihua, chief investment officer at Beijing Yunyi Asset Management.

Foreign investors bought a net 2.9 billion yuan ($398.78 million) of Chinese shares so far in the day, snapping a 13-day selling streak.

The Australian dollar, earlier jumped as much as 0.9% after U.S. manufacturing and services PMIs missed expectations.

Oil prices eased, with U.S. crude falling 0.6% to $78.42 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.5% to $82.76 per barrel.

Tom Wilson and Julie Zhu/Reuters