 Skip to main content

Market News

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Premarket: World shares hit by tech problems and Brexit snags

LONDON
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

World stock markets fell on Wednesday, as hopes faded that a Brexit deal would be wrapped by next week and a profit warning from Texas Instruments pulled down tech shares.

It was hard to pick which was weighing on sentiment more in early European trading. The pound was yanked down to $1.2850 from $1.30 after UK lawmakers put the brakes on the government’s Brexit plans again on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Europe’s tech sector fell 1.4%. STMicroelectronics, Dialog Semiconductor and Infineon all dropped after Texas Instruments slumped 10% in after-hours Wall Street trading.

Story continues below advertisement

Major Asian chipmakers, including Taiwan’s TSMC and South Korea’s SK Hynix, had fallen on worries the industry was being squeezed both by a downturn in global demand and by the U.S.-China trade war.

“When there are tensions in trade and obstacles to trade, what do businesses do? They become more cautious. And they pull back,” Rafael Lizardi, Texas Instruments’ chief financial officer, said after the company’s results.

With investors seeking out safer assets again, the Japanese yen climbed to a one-week high of 108.25 per dollar and the Swiss franc gained early in Europe.

Adam Cole, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said Brexit was driving a “general risk-off tone.” Others pointed to the growing likelihood UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson would now push for a snap election.

“Things could change very quickly today, depending on the EU response,” Cole said, referring to how long EU leaders would extend the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. But he added he didn’t see “much downside” risk for sterling now, with a no-deal Brexit off the table.

The pound has surged 4.5% this month which, if it holds the gains, will be its best month since January last year.

Receding worries about a no-deal Brexit also underpinned the euro at $1.1122, just below a two-month high of $1.1180.

Story continues below advertisement

The dollar was subdued before a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week, where policymakers are expected to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage point.

In commodity markets, oil prices fell after data showed U.S. crude inventories grew more than expected last week. But prices generally held firm after China signaled hopes for progress in upcoming trade talks with the United States and OPEC and its allies considered deeper cuts in production.

Brent crude futures fell 0.52% to $59.39 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 0.81% to $54.04 per barrel.

Reuters

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter