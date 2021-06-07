At the open: TSX hits record high on energy, banking boost

Canada’s main stock index touched a record high on Monday as heavyweight energy and banking stocks gained, while investors await U.S inflation data due later this week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.36 points, or 0.2%, at 20,067.19.

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices slipped and investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision later in the week, with the currency trading in a narrow range.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low of 0.25% on Wednesday.

It could dial back some of the optimism it showed at the last policy announcement in April in response to lengthy domestic lockdowns and a weaker-than-expected rebound in the U.S. labor market, Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.

“A more cautious tone from the BoC” is likely, Reitzes said.

In April, the central bank signaled it could start raising its key interest rate from a record low of 0.25% in late 2022 and tapered its bond purchases.

Wall Street’s main indexes opened unchanged on Monday as investors remained on the fence ahead of key inflation data later this week, while heavyweight technology shares largely shrugged off a deal by the world’s richest nations on a global minimum corporate tax.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.8 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34766.2. The S&P 500 fell 0.6 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 4229.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.7 points, or 0.08%, to 13802.82 at the opening bell.

The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%, but analysts said immediate market implications would be minimal since the details remained to be negotiated over the coming months.

“While it all sounds good, the road to implementation (of the tax deal) is full of rocks and potholes,” said Ken Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors. “I would not react by becoming a seller in any of these names on this headline just yet.”

Wall Street’s main indexes ended higher on Friday, led by technology shares, after a tepid U.S. monthly jobs report relieved investors concerned about the Federal Reserve scaling back its massive stimulus program sooner than expected.

The benchmark S&P 500 is inches away from its record highs hit earlier in May as investors shift focus to May’s consumer price data due on Thursday to assess inflationary patterns in the economy.

“What we’re going to see here is a range-bound market as anxiety over inflation data later in the week is probably going to cap stocks,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Oil eased after hitting a two-year high above $72 a barrel on Monday, pressured by the prospect of higher Iranian exports though recovering demand and OPEC+ supply curbs provided underlying support.

Demand is rising in the United States and Europe as COVID-19 restrictions are loosened and, in another hopeful step for fuel use, India is easing its lockdown. OPEC and its allies are sticking to agreed supply restraints through July.

Brent crude fell 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.67, after earlier hitting $72.27, the highest since May 2019. U.S. West Texas Intermediate touched $70 for the first time since October 2018 but reversed course to trade down 21 cents or 0.3%, at $69.41.

“With some improvement in the pandemic situation in India and the recovery in the U.S., China and Europe remaining on track, oil should remain a buy on dips,” said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

Crude has risen for the past two weeks, and Brent is up by over 37% this year, helped by supply curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies and demand recovering in part from the pandemic-induced collapse.

“The tailwind that oil prices are currently finding from virtually all sides remains strong,” said Eugen Weinberg of Commerzbank, calling Monday’s price correction “hardly surprising” after recent gains.

