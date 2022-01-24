In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Patrick Casey works on the floor, Friday, Jan. 21.Courtney Crow/The Associated Press

The prospect of a Russian attack on Ukraine and more anticipated Fed tightening drove down global equities and riskier assets Monday, while bolstering the safe-haven dollar.

At 2:25 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 390.78 points, or 1.9%, at 20,230.61. It fell as low as 19,912.59 in a volatile trading session. The index dropped 3.4% last week, falling in tow with a broader rout in equities.

Tensions between the West and Russia over a troop buildup at the Ukraine border showed little signs of abating, rattling risk sentiment across the globe.

Investors were also preparing for meetings of the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, both of which are likely to outline policy tightening measures in the face of rising inflation.

“The new (coronavirus) strain proved to be milder than initially estimated, which combined with a notable improvement in the Canadian economy and further acceleration in inflation data, allowed traders to assign a strong chance for a rate increase at this gathering,” said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group.

Rising bond yields saw technology and healthcare fall the most among Canadian sectors, while financial stocks fell relatively lesser than their peers

U.S. stock indexes plunged on Monday, with the S&P 500 on course to confirm a correction as the prospect of a Russian attack on Ukraine posed as a double whammy for investors already worried about aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

A correction is confirmed when an index closes 10% or more lower than its record closing level. The S&P 500 index is now down 11.3% from its record closing high on Jan 3.

All the 11 major S&P sectors declined, with seven of them sliding more than 3% each.

The economically sensitive small-cap Russell 2000 index slipped 2.6%. The index dropped as much as 20.9% from its Nov. 8 peak, putting it on course to confirm a bear market.

NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in response to Russia’s military build-up at Ukraine’s borders.

A widely watched gauge of investor anxiety in U.S. markets - the CBOE Volatility index - was last trading at its highest level since January 2021.

“If it was just Ukraine by itself, people would ignore it but it is kind of icing on the cake today,” said Gary Black, managing partner, the Future Fund Active ETF (FFND).

“It’s happening at the same time that people are worrying that the Fed is going to make a policy mistake and (that’s) just adding to the uncertainty.”

The Fed’s policy meeting concludes on Wednesday and the market will pay close attention to how worried the Fed is over surging inflation and how aggressive the U.S. central bank will be in trying to contain it.

Fed funds futures traders are fully pricing in a 25 basis point hike in March, in addition to three more rate increases by year-end.

Stocks are off to a rough start in 2022, with the Nasdaq index now down 17.5% from its November closing peak as prospects of faster policy tightening steps spurred a rally in Treasury yields that dealt a sharp blow to Wall Street’s growth names.

The Nasdaq Composite was down over 3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were down 2.5% and 2.9%, respectively.

All the major indexes are trading below their 200-day moving average, a key technical level, watched by market participants.

Tesla Inc slid 8.3% to lead declines among the mega-cap technology stocks.

“For many tech companies, multiples and valuations are certainly high in a lot of instances and so if you don’t deliver the earnings to justify the valuation, there’s room for continued and further corrections,” said Darren Schuringa, chief executive officer of ASYMmetric ETFs in New York.

Oil prices fell about 3% on Monday, hit by investor concerns over the possibility of quicker than expected interest-rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve that took down risk markets like equities while the dollar rallied.

“With the stock market falling out of bed, we’re getting into a risk-off situation,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Brent crude fell $2.65, or 3%, to $85.24 a barrel by 12:05 p.m. EST, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $3.02, or 3.6%, to $82.12.

Both benchmarks rose for a fifth week in a row last week, gaining about 2% to reach their highest since October 2014.

Reuters

