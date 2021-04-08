 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Market News

Register
AdChoices

Premarket: World stocks buoyed by benign Fed

Huw Jones
London
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Stocks in Europe reached record highs on Thursday, buoyed by optimism in Britain over easing lockdown restrictions, while a benign outlook for U.S. interest rates was set to push Wall Street to new heights.

The European STOXX index of leading 600 companies rose 0.3%, hitting a new high of 436.66 points. London’s blue chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2%.

“It’s looking good as evaluations in Europe are much lower than they are in the U.S. so there is potentially more upside. The line of least resistance for European markets is higher,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Story continues below advertisement

“In terms of economic re-opening, there is enough optimism built in at the moment to drive markets quite a bit higher from here, and the Fed has reiterated it’s going to remain on hold for a while,” Hewson said.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting, published on Wednesday, showed members felt the economy was still far short of target and were in no rush to scale back their $120 billion a month of bond buying.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at an International Monetary Fund event later on Thursday and is likely to reiterate the dovish outlook.

The European Central Bank was due to publish accounts for its March 11 policy meeting amid debate about when it should start tapering its pandemic stimulus, with the euro area recovery still in doubt.

Wall Street was also set to reach fresh peaks on Thursday with e-mini futures on the S&P 500 rising 0.25% after rising to a record high, and Nasdaq futures up 0.7%

Gains by U.S. Treasuries also helped, although analysts said markets will be tested next week when the U.S. earnings seasons gets underway.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.3% in quiet trade. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.3%, not helped by news Tokyo’s governor had asked for emergency measures to stem a surge of COVID-19 infections.

Story continues below advertisement

Yields on 10-year Treasuries have eased back to 1.669% from the recent 14-month high of 1.776%, but have struggled to break under 1.59%.

The decline coincided with a dip in the U.S. dollar index to 92.360 from its recent five-month high at 93.439.

The euro was steady at $1.1871, after rising as high as $1.1914 overnight following a surprisingly upbeat survey of European Union business activity.

In commodity markets, gold was at $1,743 an ounce after meeting resistance around $1,745.

Oil prices fell after official figures showed a big increase in U.S. gasoline stockpiles, causing concerns about demand for crude weakening in the world’s biggest consumer of the resource at a time when supplies around the world are rising.

Brent fell 22 cents to $62.94 a barrel. U.S. crude lost 37 cents to $59.40 per barrel.

Story continues below advertisement

Reuters

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies