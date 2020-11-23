At the open: TSX rises as energy gains on vaccine progress

Canada’s main stock index open higher on Monday, led by energy shares, as signs of progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine bolstered hopes of economic revival and pushed up oil prices.

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.15 points, or 0.28%, at 17,067.25.

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday as hopes that the first COVID-19 vaccine could be available within weeks renewed bets of a swift economic recovery next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.34 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 29,332.82.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.28 points, or 0.26%, at 3,566.82, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 61.79 points, or 0.52%, to 11,916.76 at the opening bell.

Global equity markets received a boost earlier on Monday as AstraZeneca Plc became the latest major drugmaker to say its COVID-19 vaccine could be around 90% effective, although its shares fell 1.9% as some traders perceived the efficacy data as disappointing compared with rivals.

“There’s good news on the coronavirus vaccine and that’s building a lot of enthusiasm in a short trading week, but the enthusiasm might be getting a little bit overdone,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

“It isn’t like the vaccine is going to be distributed tomorrow. It’s going to take at least a month and so we are still pretty far away before reality sets in.”

Market participants warned of higher volatility in a trading week shortened by the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 26.

Evidence of high efficacy rates in experimental vaccines had lifted the S&P 500 to a record high earlier this month and sparked demand for stocks such as industrials, energy and banks, sending the S&P value index up more than 10%.

By contrast, the growth index, which comprises heavyweight technology stocks, has risen less than 8% in November after leading Wall Street’s recovery from its coronavirus lows.

But traders are again turning cautious about the economic damage from the coronavirus-led restrictions to contain a surge in infections.

After data last week signaled a faltering labor market recovery, flash readings of business activity surveys due later in the day are expected to show the manufacturing and services sectors expanded at a slower pace in November.

Meanwhile, hopes of more monetary stimulus were dashed after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last week pulled the plug on some of the Federal Reserve’s pandemic emergency lending programs.

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday, extending last week’s gains as traders anticipated coronavirus vaccine trials would spur a recovery in demand.

Sentiment was also bolstered by expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, would extend a deal to restrain output.

Brent crude rose 66 cents to $45.62 a barrel by 1247 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 52 cents to $42.94 a barrel. Both benchmarks jumped 5% last week.

The contango structure in the market, whereby the prices of front-month delivery contracts are lower than those for delivery six months later, narrowed to as little as 31 U.S. cents, its smallest since mid June, reflecting traders’ views a sustained glut is receding.

Outlook for demand has improved with news indicating progress towards developing COVID-19 vaccines. A U.S. official said the first inoculations in the United States could start a day or two after regulatory approval was secured.

