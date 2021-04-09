 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Market News

Register
AdChoices

Premarket: World stocks hit record high, powered by Wall Street

Carolyn Cohn
London
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Global stocks hit record highs on Friday, as tech shares on Wall Street cheered receding U.S. inflation fears, with the lack of inflation pressure keeping bond yields near two-week lows.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated late on Thursday that inflation was not a worry, following data showing an unexpected rise in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits.

MSCI’s broadest gauge of world stocks set a record high in Asian trading, though it was down 0.1% at 0755 GMT. The index has gained more than 1.5% this week.

Story continues below advertisement

“As long as monetary stimulus is easy, as long as fiscal policy is easy, any hiccups in stocks are probably only going to find buyers,” said Giles Coghlan, chief currency analyst at HYCM.

Emini futures were steady after the S&P 500 rose 0.42% to a record high, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.03%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 hit its highest in more than a year, bringing gains for the week to nearly 3%, helped by the country’s speedy vaccine rollout. [.L]

German stocks dipped 0.22%.

Powell signalled at an IMF event that the central bank was nowhere near reducing support for the U.S. economy, saying that while economic reopening could result in higher prices temporarily, it will not constitute inflation.

Deutsche Bank analysts said the comments “offered fresh reassurance to investors who’d begun to price in earlier rate increases on the back of some very strong economic data in recent weeks”.

Traders piled into megacap tech stocks such as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc, which were the main drivers of the S&P 500.

Story continues below advertisement

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields held close to Thursday’s two-week trough near 1.6%.

Yields had surged to the highest since Jan 2020 at 1.776% at the end of March as a string of strong U.S. economic data stoked fears of a spike in inflation that could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than policymakers had so far signalled.

German 10-year bond yields rose 2 basis points, moving away from the previous session’s 10-day lows.

The U.S. dollar index gained 0.2% but was set for its worst week of the year, weighed down by lower Treasury yields. The euro dipped 0.2% after hitting two-week highs in the previous session.

The CBOE volatility index hit its lowest since Feb 2020 at 16.55.

In Asia, Japan’s Topix gained 0.6% and Australian stocks hovered near a 13-month high, while South Korea’s Kospi touched the highest intraday level since mid-February.

Story continues below advertisement

Chinese shares, however, slid 1.5%, as robust domestic inflation data raised worries over policy tightening.

Factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March.

Oil prices edged down as investors weighed rising supplies from major producers and the impact on fuel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. crude fell 0.35% to $59.38 a barrel, while Brent lost 0.5% to $62.87 a barrel.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,747 an ounce after jumping to a more than one-month peak of $1,758 on Thursday.

Reuters

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies