At midday: TSX slide continues as bank earnings disappoint

Canada’s main stock index extended its slide from earlier this week on Thursday, as weak earnings reports from lenders Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Toronto-Dominion Bank added to a gloomy mood among investors, worried about global trade disputes.

At 11:45 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 52.69 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 16,844.40.

Financials were the biggest decliners on the main index as shares in TD Bank dropped 3,1 per cent and CIBC slid 5.2 per cent after posting smaller-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Canadian Western Bank also dropped 8.1 per cent after poor results. The week has seen shares of major banks, including Royal Bank of Canada, falling, as sliding investment banking fees, pressure on margins and an increasingly weak credit environment led to disappointing results.

Investors have also been grappling with conflicting headlines on the U.S.-China trade deal. Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump said the deal might have to wait until after U.S. elections in November 2020. However, trade hopes were revived on Wednesday after a report said the two sides were moving closer to a preliminary deal.

Energy shares dipped 0.1 per cent after rallying in the previous session due to a jump in oil prices ahead of an OPEC meeting, where members are expected to agree on deeper output cuts.

The U.S. dollar slid and global equity markets faltered on Thursday as investors dismissed solid economic data and again fretted about the likelihood of a “phase one” trade deal before a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports begins in 10 days.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on reports indicating a resilient economy, including a fall in weekly jobless claims and a decline in the U.S. trade deficit, which suggested trade could contribute to growth in the fourth quarter.

But gold edged higher as mixed messages on the U.S-China trade negotiations stirred uncertainty. Investors have struggled to understand U.S. President Donald Trump’s position on trade during his London visit for the NATO summit. Trump said talks with China were going “very well” at one meeting while warning at another that a deal may come only after U.S. elections in November 2020.

In addition to the conflicting statements on trade, and with impeachment hearings in Congress, some investors see Trump as perhaps being weakened slightly, said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

U.S. tariffs on about $156 billion of Chinese imports that are set to begin Dec. 15, and Trump suggesting he would slap tariffs on French imports, have created uncertainty, he said.

“If the (China) tariffs go into effect, and if we start new trade wars with Europe, most investors will be looking to reduce their stock exposure,” Meckler said. “With that period nearby, investors are reluctant to commit to new purchases.”

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.13 per cent, while the pan-regional STOXX 600 index in Europe lost 0.08 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.75 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 27,604.03. The S&P 500 lost 2.72 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 3,110.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.44 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 8,559.23.

U.S. economic reports countered data earlier this week that showed manufacturing activity contracted for a fourth straight month in November, a slowdown in growth in the services sector and a drop in construction spending in October.

The dollar fell for a fifth straight session as some traders worried about the week’s economic data. A stronger euro and strengthening British pound also hurt the greenback.

Sterling has gained more than 1.5 per cent this week against the dollar as the ruling Conservative Party will likely win a majority in next week’s election and end 3-1/2 years of Brexit-related uncertainty by taking Britain out of the European Union.

The dollar index fell 0.25 per cent, with the euro up 0.23 per cent to $1.1101. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.19 per cent versus the greenback at 108.68 per dollar.

Sterling was last trading at $1.316, up 0.44 per cent on the day.

Investors remained focused on how much damage the trade war is causing around the world and whether the signs of economic stabilization seen in the euro zone will continue.

German industrial orders fell unexpectedly and retail sales in the euro zone fell at their sharpest rate this year in October. Overall, the euro zone economy grew at a modest pace in the third quarter.

Germany’s blue-chip index, home to major industrial exporters, fell 0.48 per cent.

German 10-year bond yields rose slightly more than 2 basis points to -0.2930 per cent. Other core government bond yields also moved between 1 and 2 bps.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 5/32 in price to yield 1.7965 per cent.

Oil prices rose on Thursday on expectations OPEC and allied oil producers will deepen output cuts in an effort to prop up prices and prevent a glut next year.

A ministerial panel of key OPEC members and other major producers led by Russia recommended increasing output cuts by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2020, according to Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing nations, a group known as OPEC+, currently have an output reduction level of 1.2 million bpd.

Brent crude futures were up 55 cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $63.55 a barrel. Brent surged 3.6 per cent on Wednesday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 27 cents to $58.70 a barrel, their highest since late September.

The OPEC ministers met on Thursday in Vienna and OPEC+ will meet on Friday to vote on the extension.

The OPEC+ group has been curbing output since 2017 to counter surging production from the United States, now the world’s biggest oil producer thanks to rapid growth in shale oil output.

