Canada’s main stock index erased early gains on Friday, despite the closely watched U.S. inflation print coming in broadly in line with expectations, as sentiment remained fragile on pandemic jitters and uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy.

After opening higher, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 58.70 points, or 0.28%, at 20,865.23 at 10:58 a.m. ET after declining for two consecutive days. Still, the index is set to end the week over 1% higher, snapping three straight weeks of losses.

In the 12 months through November, the U.S. consumer price index accelerated 6.8% - its biggest year-on-year rise since June 1982.

“Inflation numbers were high, and clearly there’s still pressure on the Federal Reserve, but markets had already priced that in,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. “The high inflation story remains unchanged, even though the data met estimates.”

As long as energy prices continue to stabilize, the index is set to log broad gains in December unless there is a significant external surprise, Cieszynski added.

The energy sector fell 0.4% despite a recovery in oil prices. But crude prices are on track for their biggest weekly gain since late August, with the Brent and WTI benchmarks both on course for gains of about 8% this week, their first weekly gain in seven.

Laurentian Bank gained 5.3% to the top of the index after reporting earnings results, where it announced a 10% increase in quarterly dividends and plans of a share buyback.

The financials sector gained 0.2%. Canada’s financial regulator said it was maintaining the amount of capital the country’s biggest lenders must hold to guard against risks at 2.50% of risk-weighted assets.

The industrials sector slid 0.3%, while the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, dipped 0.2% as gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,785.4 an ounce.

U.S. stock indexes rose on Friday after data showed consumer prices rose largely in line with estimates last month, taking some pressure off investors concerned about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening of its monetary policy.

The Labor Department’s report showed U.S. consumer prices accelerated 6.8% in the 12 months through November, their highest level since 1982, as the cost of goods and services rose broadly amid supply constraints.

The so-called core consumer price index (CPI) jumped 4.9% on a year-on-year basis after gaining 4.6% in October.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI to climb 6.8% and core CPI to rise 4.9%.

“Today’s rise in U.S. inflation was broadly expected but it does confirm that price pressures continue to build but also broaden out,” said Jai Malhi, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

“This release won’t deter (the Fed) from speeding up the (taper) process, allowing the central bank to raise rates earlier next year if required.”

The U.S. central bank’s policy meeting next week will be closely watched for commentary about the path of interest rate hikes next year as well as the pace of bond purchases tapering.

A Reuters poll of economists predicted the Fed would raise rates by 25 basis points to 0.25-0.50% in the third quarter of next year, followed by another in the fourth quarter. However, most saw the risk that a hike comes even sooner.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 85.38 points, or 0.24%, at 35,840.07, the S&P 500 was up 23.04 points, or 0.49%, at 4,690.49, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 77.22 points, or 0.50%, at 15,594.59.

Shares of Oracle Corp jumped 15.1% after the enterprise software maker forecast an upbeat third-quarter outlook.

The S&P 500 index dropped 5.2% from a record high hit on Nov. 22 as investors digested Jerome Powell’s renomination as the Fed’s chair, his hawkish commentary to tackle surging price pressures and the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

A positive update by Pfizer and BioNTech on their vaccine offering some protection against the latest variant helped push the three main indexes for gains of over 3% each this week. The S&P is now down 1.2% from its all-time peak.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with the information technology sector, which houses companies like Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Nvidia Corp, rising the most.

Broadcom Inc jumped 10.1% as the semiconductor firm sees first-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations and announced a $10 billion share buyback plan.

Reuters

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.