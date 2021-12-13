Canada’s main stock index slid on Monday, as energy shares tracked weaker crude and investors digested the Bank of Canada’s new 5-year mandate.

At 11:02 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 131.88 points, or 0.6%, at 20,765.74.

Canada’s central bank has been told to keep the annual pace of price gains at its historic target, but also to help build up the labour market.

Since 1991, the Bank of Canada has targeted an annual inflation rate of between one and three per cent, often landing in a sweet spot at two per cent.

That range remains at the centre of the renewed inflation-targeting agreement with the federal government.

However, the new five-year deal outlines how the bank should consider how close employment levels are to the highest mark can hit before fuelling inflationary problems.

The bank may decide to allow inflation to sit at closer to either end of the bank’s target range for short bursts as it determines when the labour market hits its full potential.

It also could mean that the central bank keeps its trendsetting interest rate at the lowest level possible for longer stretches to help the economy recover from a downturn.

The energy sector dropped 2.4% as oil prices fell over new concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant and doubts around the effectiveness of vaccines against it.

The healthcare sector, down 1.6, added to losses with major pot producers including OrganiGram Holdings Inc., Tilray Inc., Cronos Group Inc down nearly 2%.

Meanwhile, investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting later in the week, with expectations running high that the U.S. central bank will hint at a faster tapering of asset purchases and an earlier start to raising interest rates.

Limiting further losses was the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, up 0.5%, as gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,784.8 an ounce.

U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday on lingering worries about the Omicron variant ahead of a Federal Reserve’s meeting later this week, while Apple extended gains as it neared $3 trillion in market capitalization and kept declines on the Nasdaq in check.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes fell in early trading, with only defensive plays including consumer staples , utilities and real estate gaining.

Travel-related stocks also fell after at least one patient died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Shares of Carnival Corp fell nearly 6% to lead declines among cruise operators, while the S&P 1500 airlines index shed 3.4%.

“The big unknown is still the Omicron variant and we don’t know just yet how that may affect markets and the economy but as long as that uncertainty exists the volatility is probably going to remain higher,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

Apple Inc shares rose 0.8% after J.P. Morgan raised its price target on the iPhone maker’s shares to the highest on Wall Street. It was poised to become the first company in the world to hit $3 trillion in market value.

“When you see big companies like (Apple) do well, it basically means that people are gravitating towards quality. Big companies that are very profitable, that have very strong cash flows are really considered a safe haven in many cases,” Frederick said.

Wall Street’s main indexes have recouped most of their declines from late November after the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected, with the S&P 500 index hitting an all-time closing high on Friday.

The Fed’s policy decision still remains a top event for markets, with bets running high that the U.S. central bank will hint at a faster tapering of asset buying and an earlier start to raising interest rates.

A Reuters poll of economists sees the central bank hiking key interest rates from near zero to 0.25-0.50% in the third quarter of next year, followed by another in the fourth quarter.

Positive updates about vaccines and antibody cocktails to combat the new variant, along with a recent reading on inflation that was in line with consensus, have also kept sentiment afloat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 219.06 points, or 0.61%, at 35,751.93, the S&P 500 was down 15.84 points, or 0.34%, at 4,696.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 13.10 points, or 0.08%, at 15,617.50.

Pfizer Inc rose 3.7% as it agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals in a $6.7 billion all-cash deal. Shares of Arena surged 84%.

Reuters and The Canadian Press

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.