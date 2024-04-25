Premarket: TSX futures fall on downbeat earnings

Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Thursday, weighed down by downbeat corporate earnings from Canadian companies and in the United States, while losses were offset by an uptick in gold and oil prices.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.2% at 6:43 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.6% lower on Wednesday, logging its first decline in six sessions, dragged down by railroad shares after their disappointing quarterly results.

Canadian miner Teck Resources missed first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, pulled down partly by lacklustre steelmaking coal sales volumes and lower zinc prices.

U.S. stock index futures also fell on Thursday, as shares of most mega-cap growth stocks took a beating after dour quarterly results from Meta Platforms.

On the commodities front, Oil prices steadied as signs of retreating fuel demand in the U.S., the world’s biggest oil user, contended with widening conflict risks in the Middle East.

Spot gold prices were buoyed by a weaker dollar, while copper prices also gained as funds chased the market higher after a takeover bid by BHP for Anglo American, which analysts said was focused on copper.

Data-wise, a quarterly report of gross domestic product (GDP) advance and weekly jobless claims figures are due in the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Investors will closely monitor the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data in the U.S., due on Friday, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, to adjust their bets on the timing of interest rate cuts in the year.

Separately, the minutes from the Bank of Canada’s last meeting showed that the six-member governing council of the central bank was split on the timing of the cuts but agreed that the borrowing costs would most likely only come down gradually.

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, as shares of most megacap growth stocks took a beating after dour quarterly results from Meta Platforms, ahead of more economic data in the week that could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

Meta plunged 12.9% in premarket trading after the Facebook-parent forecast higher expenses and lighter-than-expected revenue and raising fears the surging cost of AI is outpacing its benefits.

Social media firms like Snap and Pinterest slid 4.8% and 4.3%, respectively.

Shares of some other growth stocks also fell, with Alphabet , Amazon.com and Microsoft down between 1.5% and 2.7%.

“These earnings were a test to see if big tech firms that implement AI tech, rather than make the hardware, can generate revenue from AI. On this front, Meta’s earnings were a disappointment,” Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, said in a note.

Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel are scheduled to report their quarterly numbers on Thursday after markets close.

Downbeat results from other technology-linked stocks also weighed on equities. International Business Machines dropped 8.5% after the firm said it will buy HashiCorp in a deal valued at $6.4 billion, and as its first-quarter revenue missed estimates.

ServiceNow shed 4.5% after the digital workflow company forecast second-quarter subscription revenue below market expectations.

On the day, Caterpillar, American Airlines and Bristol-Myers Squibb among others are slated to report results before the opening bell.

With the earnings season in full swing, adjusted blended earnings for the first quarter are expected to grow by 6.4% on a year-on-year basis, as per LSEG data.

Growing tensions in the Middle East and shifting expectations for interest rate cuts from the Fed have pressured equities recently, with markets now keenly awaiting the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, the U.S. central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, on Friday to ascertain the timing of the rate cut.

Money markets are pricing in just about 42 basis points (bps) of rate cuts from the Fed this year, down from about 150 bps seen at the start of the year, according to LSEG data.

For the day, markets will watch the gross domestic product (GDP) advance for the first quarter, and the weekly jobless claims numbers, both due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dow e-minis were down 137 points, or 0.35%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 27.5 points, or 0.54%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 152.25 points, or 0.86%.

Among other stocks, Ford Motor gained 2.6% premarket as the automaker’s first-quarter earnings beat Wall Street’s expectations, bolstered by a strong performance in its commercial vehicle division and an increase in hybrid vehicle sales.

Reuters