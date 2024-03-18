Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday in a week packed with central bank decisions, while investors will be keeping a close eye on the domestic inflation data for more clues on the Bank of Canada’s interest-rate path.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 6:44 a.m. ET.

The main event for the week will be the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, due on Wednesday, where the central bank is widely expected to keep the borrowing costs at a multi-decade high, with the money markets expecting the first rate cut only in June.

But before that, markets await Canada’s consumer prices data on Tuesday, which will likely show an upswing in the domestic inflation rate in February compared to the previous month.

Traders currently expect the BoC to cut rates by 63 basis points in 2024.

Materials group, which houses Canada’s precious and base metal miners, will be in focus again as gold prices fell to a more than a one-week low as investors positioned ahead of the Fed’s policy decision and a series of other central bank meetings this week.

On the other hand, London copper eased while prices in Shanghai hit a record high as fears of tight supply countered demand outlook uncertainty.

Energy shares could see an impact of higher crude prices that extended gains from last week of nearly 4% on the view that supply was tightening, with the risks heightened by further attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended higher last week with the longest weekly winning streak in 11 months.

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week, where it is expected to keep borrowing costs steady and provide cues on its monetary policy path this year.

Stronger-than-expected inflation figures last week have prompted investors to rethink when and by how much policymakers will lower rates this year, with traders pulling back bets of a June rate cut to 57% from 71% last Monday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Nevertheless, led by optimism around artificial intelligence (AI), Wall Street hit fresh all-time highs in March, before pulling back some gains last week.

A hawkish tilt by the Fed in its policy meeting that concludes on Wednesday could further pressure the high-flying shares.

“While the recent pullback in tech stocks may follow fears that the market has run too far and portfolios are too concentrated, we believe investors can find compelling diversification opportunities through the next AI leaders,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Investors eyed chipmaker Nvidia’s GTC developer conference from March 18 to 21, which will be parsed for AI-related announcements. Shares of the AI giant rose 2.1% in premarket trading.

Peers such as Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices added 2.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

At 5:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 6 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 17.5 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 117.5 points, or 0.65%.

Most megacap growth and technology shares also advanced in trading before the bell.

Alphabet gained 3.1% after a media report that Apple is in talks to build Google’s Gemini AI engine into the iPhone.

Tesla rose 3.3% after the electric carmaker said it would increase the price of its Model Y EVs in some European countries on March 22, by approximately 2,000 euros ($2,177) or its equivalent in local currencies.

U.S.-listed shares of Xpeng climbed 7.0% on plans to launch a cheaper EV brand amid fierce price competition.

Meanwhile, Boeing shed 1.1% after a media report that a Federal grand jury in Seattle issued a subpoena to the planemaker over the Jan. 5 midair blowout.

