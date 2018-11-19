The close: Dow drops almost 400 points as Apple, internet stocks swoon

World stocks fell on Monday as worries about softening demand for the iPhone dragged down shares of Apple Inc. and persistent trade tensions between China and the United States sapped investor sentiment.

Concerns about slowing economic growth also pushed down the dollar.

The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index dropped as much as 2 per cent following a decline in shares of Apple and its suppliers. The Wall Street Journal reported Apple had cut production orders in recent weeks for the iPhone models it launched in September.

Story continues below advertisement

Shares of Apple Inc fell 4 per cent. The iPhone maker’s stock is now down about 20 per cent from a record high in October following a disappointing holiday quarter sales forecast and weak outlooks from several suppliers. The S&P 500 technology index, down 3.8 per cent, led sector losses.

Renewed tensions between China and the United States also weighed. At an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative meeting in Papua New Guinea over the weekend, the issue prevented leaders from agreeing on a communique, the first time such an impasse had occurred in the group’s history.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said in a blunt speech on Saturday that there would be no end to U.S. tariffs on $250-billion of Chinese goods until China changed its ways.

“We’re just in an uncertain period for the economy, largely because of trade and trade issues,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. “If (U.S. President) Trump came out and said he was very optimistic about the G20 meeting, or if (Chinese President) Xi came out and said that, this market would turn on a dime.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 395.78 points, or 1.56 per cent, to 25,017.44, the S&P 500 lost 45.56 points, or 1.67 per cent, to 2,690.71 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 219.40 points, or 3.03 per cent, to 7,028.48.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 85.49 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 15,071.01.

Eight of the index’s eleven major sectors were lower, led by declines in the healthcare sector, which fell 5.3 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Canopy Growth Corp. fell 6.95 per cent, while Aphria Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. dropped 6.2 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively.

Tech stocks finished down 4.4 per cent, led by a 11.3-per-cent drop by Shopify Inc. Descartes Systems Group Inc. was down 4.6 per cent, while BlackBerry Inc. lost 4.2 per cent.

In a bright spot, Bombardier Inc surged 24 per cent, the most on the TSX, after the company received a contract for its double-deck trains worth $291-million.

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, straying close to the nearly four-month low touched last week, as trade tensions between the United States and China continued to weigh on investors’ risk appetite.

“The Canadian dollar is still very much leveraged to global demand,” said Bipan Rai, North America Head, FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

“If we see hostilities continue to rise between the United States and China, especially after next week’s G20 meeting between President (Donald) Trump and Chairman Xi (Jinping), then that could be something that weighs on global demand and by extension on currencies leveraged to global demand, including the Canadian dollar,” Rai said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar also came under pressure on Monday as worries about growing supply of crude weighed on the price of oil.

Traders were also focused on this week’s domestic event calendar, which features public appearances by Carolyn Wilkins, senior deputy governor at the Bank of Canada, and Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane, ahead of CPI and retail sales data due on Friday.

The Canadian dollar was trading down about 0.3 per cent against the greenback, at $1.3180 or 75.87 U.S. cents. On Wednesday, the currency hit its weakest level since July 20 at $1.3264.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.89 per cent.

Mixed signals regarding the Federal Reserve’s course of rate hikes in the face of a potential economic slowdown has also weighed on markets, investors said.

Federal Reserve policymakers have recently raised concern about a potential global slowdown, leading some market watchers to suspect the tightening cycle may not have much further to run.

Story continues below advertisement

Data released on Monday by the National Association of Home Builders showed weakening sentiment in the U.S. housing market, adding to concerns over economic growth.

Still, New York Fed President John Williams stated that the U.S. central bank is moving ahead with its plans for gradual rate hikes as it marches toward a more normal policy stance.

Reflecting growth concerns and the possibility that the Fed’s tightening cycle may soon end, the dollar dropped to a two-week low on Monday. The dollar index fell 0.28 per cent.

In similar fashion, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its lowest level in more than a month. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 4/32 in price to yield 3.0592 per cent, from 3.074 per cent late on Friday.

In Europe, Renault SA shares helped push the STOXX 0.7 per cent lower as Carlos Ghosn, the joint chairman of Renault and Nissan Motor Co, was arrested for alleged financial misconduct. Gold found support from the drop in the dollar and added 0.1 per cent to $1,223.08 an ounce.

Oil prices edged up in choppy trade as they found support from a reported drawdown of U.S. inventories, potential European Union sanctions on Iran and possible OPEC production cuts.

Brent crude futures settled at $66.79 a barrel, up 3 cents. U.S. crude futures settled at $56.76 a barrel, up 30 cents.

Reuters