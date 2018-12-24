The close: Dow drops over 600 points as Wall Street selloff worsens on Mnuchin move, D.C. drama

A steep sell-off in U.S. stocks worsened in a pre-holiday shortened session on Monday, as a move by the U.S. Treasury secretary to convene a crisis group and other political developments rattled investors and pushed the S&P 500 to the brink of a bear market.

All three major indexes ended down more than 2 per cent on the day before the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500 ended down about 19.8 per cent from its Sept. 20 closing high, just shy of the 20-per-cent threshold commonly used to define a bear market.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called top U.S. bankers on Sunday amid the pullback in stocks. Investors also were grappling with a federal government shutdown and reports that Trump privately discussed the possibility of firing the Federal Reserve chairman.

“The headlines we are seeing today, yesterday, over the weekend are not great,” said Vinay Pande, global head of trading strategies at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“The market is concerned about what is happening in D.C. In the face of a large correction in the market, there seems to be disarray and disunity, and people aren’t speaking with one voice, which I think is discouraging to anybody in the market.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653.17 points, or 2.91 per cent, to 21,792.2, the S&P 500 lost 65.52 points, or 2.71 per cent, to 2,351.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 140.08 points, or 2.21 per cent, to 6,192.92.

Canada’s main stock index also fell on Monday, weighed by losses in energy companies and as investors fled riskier assets to take refuge in gold amid worsening global economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was unofficially down 155.25 points, or 1.1 per cent, at 13,780.19. The index was down for its fourth straight session and fell to its lowest level in over two-and-a-half years.

Nine of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, with energy sector leading losers by shedding 3.2 per cent as oil prices dipped. Encana Corp was down 5.4 per cent, while Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. dipped 4.3 per cent.

The materials sector, housing precious metal miners, added 1.7 per cent after the price of gold rose as global growth fears boosted the appeal of the metal viewed as a safer bet. Kindross Gold Corp. jumped 7.4 per cent, while Goldcorp Inc. rose 5.3 per cent.

Last week, the S&P 500 suffered its biggest weekly percentage drop since August 2011, while the Dow had its biggest weekly drop since October 2008.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors ended in negative territory on Monday, meaning they were all in negative territory for the year.

Roughly three-fourths of the S&P 500 was trading in bear market territory.

All 30 components of the Dow industrials also finished in the red on Monday.

For the third straight day, more than 2,600 New York Stock Exchange- and Nasdaq-listed stocks were hitting 52-week lows, reflecting a depth of selling the market had not experienced since the height of the financial crisis a decade ago.

Mnuchin spoke on Sunday with the heads of the six largest U.S. banks, who confirmed they have enough liquidity to continue lending and that “the markets continue to function properly.”

But investors said his move to convene a call on Monday with the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets, commonly as the “Plunge Protection team,” may have weighed on investors on Monday. “When the Dow is down 600 points, it’s hard to say it was a positive,” said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

“Although his intention was a very good one, the net feeling I think was, ‘Is there a bigger problem that we don’t know about?” he said. Aside from Mnuchin’s move, Trump’s budget director and chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, on Sunday said a partial U.S. government shutdown could continue to Jan. 3, when the new Congress convenes and Democrats take over the House of Representatives.

The stock market closed at 1 p.m. EST ahead of Tuesday’s Christmas holiday.

Give the extremely restricted liquidity at this time of year, Pande said, “any selling here will beget a very large decline.”

In Christmas holiday-thinned half-day trading in Europe, France’s CAC 40 fell 1.5 per cent, while the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares slid 0.5 per cent. Germany’s DAX was closed.

Major indexes in Asia finished mixed. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.4 per cent on a short trading day. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 added 0.5 per cent. Markets in Japan and Indonesia, which is reeling from a weekend tsunami that has killed at least 373 people, were closed.

Oil prices tumbled more than 4 percent on Monday to the lowest in over a year as global stock markets fell on concerns about a U.S. government shutdown and worsening world economy.

U.S. crude hit the lowest since June 26, 2017 and global benchmark Brent fell to the weakest since Aug. 31, 2017 ahead of an early market settlement due to the Christmas holiday.

Crude futures have fallen more than 30 per cent so far this quarter, to the lowest since the third quarter of 2017, as jitters have grown about the impact of an escalating U.S.-China trade dispute on global growth and crude demand.

Markets across asset classes have come under pressure as a U.S. government shutdown intensified growth concerns. Investors have flocked to safe-haven assets such as gold and government debt at the expense of crude oil and stocks.

A gauge of stocks worldwide hurtled toward an eighth straight decline on Monday as investors ignored the U.S. Treasury secretary’s actions to reinforce confidence in the economy and U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve as “the only problem our economy has.”

The U.S. Senate has been unable to break an impasse over Trump’s demand for more funds for a wall on the border with Mexico, and a senior official said the shutdown could continue until Jan. 3.

Brent crude futures were down $2.67 a barrel at $51.15, having touched a session low of $51.14 a barrel. U.S. crude futures fell $2.24 to trade at $43.35, after dropping to a session low of $43.30.

Brent fell 11 per cent last week and hit its lowest since September 2017, while U.S. futures slid to their lowest since July 2017, bringing the decline in the two contracts to 35 per cent so far this quarter.

Reuters and The Associated Press