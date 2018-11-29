The close: Energy stocks lead TSX higher

Wall Street closed slightly lower on Thursday as tech and financial shares slumped, erasing earlier gains stemming from U.S. Federal Reserve minutes showing the central bank opened the debate on when to pause further interest rate hikes.

The U.S. dollar rose and Treasury yields softened after investors digested recent comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Powell said on Wednesday that U.S. interest rates were “just below” neutral, less than two months after saying rates were probably “a long way” from that point. Many investors read the remarks as signaling the Fed’s three-year tightening cycle was drawing to a close.

His comments briefly pushed the U.S. 10-year bond yield below 3 per cent, its lowest since mid-September.

The yield, which had risen as high as 3.25 per cent this month, inched back to 3.0334 per cent.

Almost all Fed officials at the meeting agreed another interest rate increase was “likely to be warranted fairly soon,” but also opened debate on when to pause further hikes and how to relay those plans to the public.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.59 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 25,338.84, the S&P 500 lost 5.99 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 2,737.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.51 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 7,273.08.

Canada’s main stock index finished slightly higher on Thursday, as oil prices reversed course to trade higher, resulting in gains in energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 22.79 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 15,194.04.

The energy sector increased 1.8 per cent, snapping a four-day losing streak. Oil prices rose after industry sources said Russia had accepted the need to cut production, along with OPEC members.

A recent drop in U.S. crude prices has had a negative impact on Canada’s oil patch with the energy sector down more than 26 per cent during the year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. rose 6.1 per cent, while Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. increased 3.4 per cent. Husky Energy Inc. was up 2.4 per cent, while Seven Generations Energy Ltd. ended 1.9 per cent higher.

Other stock markets were broadly higher. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.59 per cent.

In Europe, stock gains were driven by the tech, mining and autos sectors, which were worst hit by recent losses. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.20 per cent.

The FTSE 100 in Britain and the French CAC 40 both rose 0.5 per cent. Germany’s DAX finished little changed.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 per cent and Seoul’s Kospi advanced 0.3 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.9 per cent.

Investors will watch a meeting at which U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to discuss trade at the G20 summit on Saturday.

Trump said there was “a long way to go” on tariffs with China and urged companies to build products in the United States to avoid them.

“The messaging from the U.S. over the last four weeks has been characteristically erratic,” said David Page, senior economist at AXA Investment Managers.

The dollar, which has outperformed bonds and the benchmark S&P 500 stock index this year amid rising interest rates and safe-haven flows triggered by global trade tensions, was modestly higher.

The dollar index, tracking it against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.01 per cent, with the euro up 0.17 per cent to $1.1385.

Brexit could trigger a worse economic downturn for Britain than the financial crisis.

Italy’s borrowing costs slipped, with 10-year yields dipping around 2 bps.

A bond auction enjoyed much better buying interest than at last week’s deal targeting retail investors as the government has shown signs it could compromise with the European Union on its budget deficit target.

Benchmark U.S. crude briefly dipped below $50 a barrel overnight, but jumped 2.3 per cent to finish at $51.45 a barrel in New York. Brent crude rose 1.3 per cent to $59.51 a barrel in London.

Reuters and The Associated Press