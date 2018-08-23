The close: Stocks end lower as trade concerns linger

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 20.55 points Thursday, or 0.13 percent, to 16,326.79, with sentiment continuing to be undermined by trade frictions. Metal stocks were among the biggest decliners. Wall Street also ended lower.

Lagging shares were IAMGOLD Corp, down 6.5 percent, Tahoe Resources Inc, down 5.8 percent, and New Gold Inc , lower by 5.8 percent.

Leading percentage gainers were Baytex Energy Corp, up 7.9 percent, Raging River Exploration Inc, up 7.9 percent, and Hudson’s Bay Co , higher by 4.3 percent.

On the TSX 87 issues advanced and 153 declined as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and 10 new lows, with total volume of 171.0 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canopy Growth Corp and Baytex Energy Corp.

The TSX’s energy group rose 0.38 points, or 0.19 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.32 points, or 0.1 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures were basically flat at $67.87 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.01 percent, or $0.01, to $74.79.

The TSX is up 0.7 percent for the year.

U.S. stocks

Wall Street’s major indexes fell on Thursday as trade-sensitive stocks were hit by a fresh round of tariffs in the trade dispute between the United States and China.

Despite ongoing talks, the two countries imposed tariffs on $16 billion worth of each other’s goods.

Shares of industrial giants Caterpillar Inc and Boeing Co, which have been bellwethers of trade sentiment, were among the biggest drags on the Dow. Caterpillar shares fell 2.0 percent, and Boeing shares fell 0.7 percent.

In the S&P 500, the technology sector was the sole gainer, rising 0.2 percent. But it pared gains late in the session, sending the tech-heavy Nasdaq into negative territory along with the S&P and the Dow.

“It’s tough to say how far this will go,” Brendan Erne, director of portfolio implementation at Personal Capital in San Francisco, said of the U.S.-China trade dispute. “It could be a fairly long and winding road, but at least it’s encouraging that both sides are talking now.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.62 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,656.98, the S&P 500 lost 4.84 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,856.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.64 points, or 0.13 percent, to 7,878.46.

The energy index fell 0.5 percent and the materials index fell 0.7 percent, the biggest percentage drops among the S&P’s major sectors, as prices of crude oil and metals fell due to trade war worries.

The potential political fallout from the legal woes of two former advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump also weighed on investor sentiment.

Data from the U.S. Labor Department indicated the labor market was holding firm despite trade tensions as jobless claims fell for the third straight week.

Investors said they were keeping a close eye on the meeting of U.S. central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak on Friday. His speech will be watched for clues on monetary policy after minutes from the most recent meeting indicated that the Fed would raise interest rates soon.

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp fell after the meat producer attributed its underwhelming quarterly results to Chinese tariffs, which Hormel said have led to domestic oversupply and lower prices. Hormel shares ended the session down 3.1 percent.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands Inc plunged 11.4 percent to reach their lowest level since March 2011 after the retailer cut its full-year profit forecast.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.93-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.42-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 137 new highs and 32 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.57 billion shares, compared with the 6.35 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

