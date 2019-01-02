The close: Stocks reverse early drop to end higher as bargain hunters emerge

Canada’s main stock index started the trading year higher in a volatile day that saw the key energy sector get a boost from higher oil prices.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 24.30 points at 14,347.16.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 73.53 cents US compared with an average of 73.30 cents US on Monday to close out 2018.

The February crude contract was up US$1.13 at US$46.54 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 1.8 cents at US$2.96 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$2.80 at US$1,284.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.8 of a cent at US$2.62 a pound.

Leading the index were Bausch Health Companies Inc, up 8.8 percent, Eldorado Gold Corp, up 8 percent, and Canopy Growth Corp, higher by 7.3 percent.

Lagging shares were First Quantum Minerals Ltd, down 4.3 percent, Norbord Inc, down 3.5 percent, and Lucara Diamond Corp, lower by 3.4 percent.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Barrick Gold Corp, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Bombardier Inc .

The TSX’s energy group rose 2.55 points, or 1.85 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.55 points, or 0.2 percent.

U.S. markets

Wall Street edged nominally higher on Wednesday after stumbling out of the starting gate on the first trading day of the new year as bargain-hunting was offset by fears of a global economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.78 points, or 0.08 percent, to 23,346.24, the S&P 500 gained 3.18 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,510.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.66 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,665.94.

The Treasury yield curve flattened on Wednesday afternoon as shorter-dated yields rose on higher oil prices, while at the long end, the benchmark 10-year U.S. government bond was driven to an 11-month low by concerns about a global growth slowdown.

Investors piled into safe-haven investments like longer-dated Treasuries and German bunds after weak data out of Asia and Europe was reported overnight and a partial shutdown of the U.S. government continued.

“The rebound in oil prices is starting to push yields higher at the front end,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale.

“The back end is mostly reacting to broader themes in the market - the slow-down, the (economic) news out of China, the ongoing negotiations over the U.S. government shut-down,” said Rajappa.

The 10-year Treasury yield was down 3 basis points, last at 2.66 percent, approaching the key level of 2.64 percent, a retracement of 50 percent from the 2018 high yield of 3.25 percent. Other safe-haven investments also benefited in price from the flight to quality.

The benchmark 10-year German government bond yield was down 8.4 basis points, last at 0.16 percent. Although U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday, the S&P 500 index has retraced most of its losses, down 0.24 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was last down 0.49 percent.

“Chinese PMI came in weaker than expected and gave a risk-off tone to global markets. There are now mounting concerns about global growth,” said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst and trader at Cantor Fitzgerald.

China’s factory activity contracted for the first time in 19 months in December, hit by the Chinese-U.S. trade war, the private Caixin/Markit PMI survey showed, with the weakness spilling over to other Asian economies.

The grim readings come ahead of the closely watched U.S. manufacturing survey on Thursday, payrolls data on Friday and the U.S. earnings season later this month, which is expected to show corporate profit shrank in the October-December quarter.

The yield on the two-year Treasury note rose on the back of oil prices, last up about half a basis point to 2.504 percent. Yields on long-dated maturities fell more than those at the short end rose, flattening the yield curve to a spread of 15.2 basis points between the two- and 10-year note yields.