The close: TSX climbs with material stocks, Enbridge

Canada’s main index climbed higher on Thursday, as gold miners gained along higher with prices for the precious metal, and Enbridge Inc. was boosted by strong results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 48.69 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 15,959.50.

Shares of Enbridge Inc., up 1.9 per cent, were one of the biggest boost to the main index. Canada’s largest pipeline operator posted first-quarter profit that topped analysts’ forecasts.

The materials group, gained 0.7 per cent, as gold prices strengthened as the dollar edged away from 2018 highs after weaker than forecast U.S. inflation data and simmering tensions between the United States and Iran.

Six of Canada’s 10 main index sectors were on positive grounds.



Retailer Canadian Tire Corp., down 5.4 per cent, said it would buy Norway-based sportswear and work-wear brand Helly Hansen for $985-million, including debt.

On the earnings front, Telus Corp.’s quarterly profit came in slightly below analysts’ estimates as it spent heavily to add wireless subscribers amid stiff competition. Canadian telecom provider’s shares were down 0.4 per cent.

Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc. raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts, sending its shares up 2.7 per cent.

TMX Group Ltd posted first-quarter earnings on Wednesday that beat Wall Street estimates, sending shares of Canada’s biggest stock exchange operator up 5.2 per cent.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Great Canadian Gaming Corp., which rose 26.7 per cent, after the company reported on Wednesday a 62-per-cent rise in first-quarter revenue.

Open Text Corp on Wednesday reported third-quarter results that missed analysts’ expectations, sending its shares down 6.3 per cent, making it the largest decliner.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. fell 0.6 per cent after it pilots on Thursday voted in favor of staging a possible strike, although they agreed to avoid any disruptive job action during Canada’s busy Victoria Day holiday weekend starting May 19, their union said in a statement.

The U.S. dollar and U.S. government debt yields fell on Thursday while equity markets rallied after a modest rise in consumer prices in April eased concerns the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates more than expected this year.

The U.S. Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 per cent last month, less than forecasts for 0.3 per cent, as a moderation in healthcare prices offset increases in the cost of gasoline and rental accommodations.

The dollar fell against the euro, the Japanese yen and a basket of other major currencies, while the Mexican peso and Brazilian real jumped more than 1 per cent on the news.

Equity markets rose as the soft inflation data reduced the prospect of the Fed boosting rates three more times in 2018, instead of four times many in the market were forecasting.

Apple hit a record high at $190.37, with all 11 major S&P sectors posting gains.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose 8/32 in price to push yields down to 2.964 percent after breaching 3 per cent on Wednesday.

“Inflation is going to rise in year-over-year terms over the summer, but the rise remains moderate rather than sharp,” said Eric Winograd, senior economist at AllianceBernstein LP.

The soft read on inflation should give the Fed comfort that their gradual approach to raising rates is the correct one and ease market concerns, he said.

“I view today’s number as a slight positive for risk assets in the near term,” Winograd said.

However, the broad-based Underlying Inflation Gauge released by staff at the New York Fed later in the session showed inflation at 3.2 per cent in April.

“We did have a miss on CPI for this particular month, but I don’t think the overall trend for higher inflation has materially changed,” said Eddy Vataru, a portfolio manager at Osterweis Capital Management in San Francisco.

“With oil prices north of $70, it’s hard for me to believe this is going to be a persistent trend of inflation misses,” he said.

MSCI’s broad gauge of global equity markets rose 0.82 per cent and turned positive for the year as it hit three-weeks highs.

Apple, Chinese internet giant Tencent, Microsoft and Facebook led the index’s advance, while the U.S. technology sector lifted Wall Street.

Emerging market stocks rose 1.43 per cent, after Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and the Nikkei in Tokyo both earlier closed higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional shares closed down 0.13 per cent, but markets in London , Germany and France closed higher.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.75 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 24,739.29, the S&P 500 gained 25.25 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 2,723.04, and the Nasdaq Composite added 65.07 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 7,404.98.

Oil markets were choppy but settled higher as traders eyed further declines in Venezuelan crude production in tandem with bullish drawdowns in U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude futures rose 26 cents to settle at $77.47 a barrel, after hitting $78 earlier in the day, their highest since November 2014.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled up 22 cents at $71.36.

Gold rose on the weaker dollar and as tensions between the United States and Iran also supported the precious metal.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $9.30 at $1,322.30 per ounce.

